Everyone Else Burns season 2: plot, cast and everything we know

Everyone Else Burns will once again follow the religious fanatic Lewis family, who made quite the impression on viewers when they debuted on Channel 4 last year with Everyone Else Burns season 1.

Led by patriarch David, the Lewis' belong to a puritanical Christian sect and as a result they're far from your average family and often have a hard time fitting in with society around them.

Channel 4 Commissioning Editor Laura Riseam said of the renewal: "I'm elated that the Lewis family have (so far) survived eternal damnation for long enough in order to deliver another series of the excellent Everyone Else Burns for Channel 4 viewers.

"I'm very grateful to the brilliant minds of [creators Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor] and the whole team at Jax Media and Universal International Studios and we can't wait to see what's in store when series two hits our screens."

When we reunite with the family in season 2, their commitment to The Order will be challenged even more as new issues present themselves.



Here's what we know about season 2 so far...

We don't have a confirmed date for Everyone Else Burns season 2 just yet, but we do know it's set to arrive in 2024. Watch this space!

Everyone Else Burns season 2 plot

Everyone Else Burns season 2 will explore some new challenges for the Lewis family which could test their relationships as well as their commitment to their faith.

Rachel is jaded by the collapse of her university dreams, while she searches for a new direction and a rebellion that could "radically alter the entire congregation". There's also the small matter of her being pressured into an arranged marriage.

Meanwhile, Fiona comes face-to-face with someone from her past she'd rather forget, which turns things on their head. This proves especially difficult when she's trying to reignite the spark in her marriage to David.

As for Aaron, he's got his own set of problems too! He's trying to drag The Order into the present day, while David is trying his best to be a "good dad". Not only that, but he needs to face his greatest challenge yet: a woman who is actually interested in him!

Everyone Else Burns season 2 cast

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Once again, the main four cast members are back reprising their roles as the Lewis family so we'll see Simon Bird as David, Kate O'Flynn as Fiona, Amy James-Kelly as Rachel, and Harry Connor as Aaron.

Channel 4 has also confirmed that Fleabag star Sian Clifford is joining the cast this season as Maude, a new member of the sect whose warped ideas threaten to upend David and Fiona's happy family.

Is there a trailer?

No, there's not a trailer for Everyone Else Burns season 2 yet. Watch this space!