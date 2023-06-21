FUBAR season 2: everything we know

Luke Brunner will be back for FUBAR season 2.

FUBAR season 2 was confirmed at Netflix's most recent Tudum event, putting Arnold Schwarzenegger in the field again as the undercover CIA agent, Luke Brunner, who's clearly not going to retire just yet!

FUBAR's first series saw Brunner forced to return to the field for one last job. On that mission, he ended up discovering that his own daughter, Emma (Monica Barbaro), was also an undercover operative, leading him to juggle being a father and trying to do his job.

After its release in late May, the series quickly jumped into Netflix's Top 10, so it's no surprise that the show's returning for more.

Here's what we know about FUBAR season 2 right now...

At the time of writing, we don't yet know when FUBAR season 2 will release on Netflix. When we learn more, we'll be sure to include it here.

That’s it and that’s all. @Schwarzenegger and Fubar are officially returning for season 2. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/4EwCML7EjQJune 17, 2023 See more

What will happen in FUBAR season 2?

Plot details about the new season are still relatively thin on the ground, but FUBAR creator Nick Santora has teased that the second season is 'bananas' and told Tudum that the crew were 'coming up with some real fun surprised for FUBAR fans in Season 2, for sure' back in May.

*spoilers for FUBAR season 1 ahead*

There are a couple of things coming in the second season. Santora let slip that Brunner and co will be dealing with the fact that Tina (Aparna Brielle) is secretly working undercover, stating "In season 2, we're going to go in knowing there might be a rat in the kitchen. And what are they going to do about that?"

Besides the potential rat, we're also dealing with the fact that the team's secret identities have all been leaked, which will surely spell trouble for Luke, Emma and their fellow agents.

FUBAR season 2 cast

In addition to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro, FUBAR also stars Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Fortune Feimster, Barbara Eve Harris, Gabriel Luna, Fabiana Udenio and Travis Van Winkle.

As and when we learn more casting info for the new series, we'll be sure to include it here.

Is there a FUBAR season 2 trailer?

Given the series was only just announced, we expect we'll be waiting a while before we see a FUBAR trailer. However, Netflix has released a blooper reel from season 1 which you can enjoy whilst you wait!