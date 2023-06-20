Generation Gap season 2: release date, host and everything we know about the game show

ABC is the home of game shows for summer 2023, including Generation Gap, a relative new game show that tests contestants and fans’ pop culture knowledge.

Having premiered in 2022, Generation Gap season 2 joins a lineup of game shows filling ABC's primetime summer TV schedule, including Celebrity Family Feud, The Chase season 3 and The $100,000 Pyramid (Press Your Luck is also getting a summer special airing, but isn't airing new episodes until fall 2023).

Here is everything you need to know about Generation Gap season 2.

All new episodes of Generation Gap begin on Thursday, June 29, on ABC. Episodes air at 8 pm ET/PT, with each being an hour long.

Generation Gap is going to share ABC's Thursday nights with The Chase.

Generation Gap season 2 host

Kelly Ripa serves as the host of Generation Gap. Ripa rose to fame for her role on the daytime soap All My Children, but became a TV legend when she began hosting ABC's Live With Regis and Kelly from 2001 to 2011, which she then took over after Regis Philbin's retirement, hosting briefly by herself and then with Michael Strahan from 2012-2016, then Ryan Seacrest from 2017-2023. Just recently, with Mark Consuelos, Ripa's husband and fellow actor, for the retitled Live With Kelly and Mark.

Generation Gap is Ripa's first hosting stint on a game show, though she has previously been a judge and panelist on different shows, including The Marriage Ref.

Generation Gap premise

Generation Gap is a pop culture trivia game, where seniors and juniors are paired up. Sometimes they work together and sometimes they are forced to try and answer questions about each other's generation on their own. The team that scores the most points wins and gets to take home a grand prize.

Here's a look at some of the game play to get a sense of the show:

How to watch Generation Gap

Generation Gap airs live on ABC. With the network being one of the four primary US networks, it is available to anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or a TV antenna, though you can also watch ABC on certain live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you can't watch the episode live, the latest episodes become available to stream on Hulu the day after they air on ABC.