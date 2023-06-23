The $100,000 Pyramid season 6: release date, host and everything we know about the game show

ABC's lineup of summer TV shows is bringing game shows back into primetime, with The $100,000 Pyramid season 6, just one of those in the spotlight. This revival of the classic Pyramid game show was kickstarted in 2016 and will continue to roll along as celebrities try to help contestants win the referenced grand prize of $100,000.

In addition to The $100,000 Pyramid, ABC has multiple game shows airing during primetime this summer. Viewers can also tune in for The Chase season 3, Celebrity Family Feud and Generation Gap season 2.

We've got everything you need to know about the latest batch of episodes for The $100,000 Pyramid, all you have to do is read on to find out.

Fans can watch new episodes of The $100,000 Pyramid starting Sunday, July 9, at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. These new episodes are a continuation of season 6 of the game show, which aired its first batch of episodes back in the summer of 2022.

The $100,000 Pyramid joins The Prank Panel and Celebrity Family Feud as part of ABC's summer Sunday night lineup.

All episodes of The $100,000 Pyramid are going to be an hour long.

The $100,000 Pyramid season 6 host

Since The $100,000 Pyramid returned to ABC in 2016, Michael Strahan has hosted the word-association game show. Strahan is an NFL Hall of Famer, who played his entire career for the New York Giants before he retired and made the move to TV.

In addition to hosting The $100,000 Pyramid, Straham currently serves as a co-anchor on Good Morning America and during football season is a studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He previously was a co-host with Kelly Ripa on the daytime talk show Live With Kelly and Michael from 2008-2016.

He has dabbled in acting a few times, with roles in the likes of Brothers, Magic Mike XXL, Black-ish and 2019's Charlie's Angels.

The $100,000 Pyramid format

The original Pyramid game premiered in 1973, when it was known as The $10,000 Pyramid. While the amount of prize money being given away in the game show has changed, the basic format has not.

To start, there are two teams that are competing in each game, with celebrities paired with contestants as they try to guess a series of words that relate to six different categories arranged in a pyramid on the big board. When one team selects the category, one member is given the answer and must give clues to have their teammate guess it without saying the actual answer. Players can pass on any answer if they're stuck. One point is awarded for each correct answer. Typically, each category features seven clues. Each team alternates playing a category until all are played. Also, each round alternates who is giving the clues, the celebrity or the contestant.

The team with the highest score then moves on to the Winner's Circle. There, the team has 60 seconds to try and guess all six categories based on the given clues, with only one player giving the clues and the other guessing. Answers don't have to be exact, just include a keyword (i.e., for a category like "Things that Clean," most answers with "clean" would be accepted). The contestant receives prize money for each category successfully guessed, winning the grand prize if they get all six.

How to watch The $100,000 Pyramid

The $100,000 Pyramid airs on ABC, which is available to anyone with a traditional pay-TV setup or a TV antenna receiving local TV station signals. If you are using or are looking into getting a live TV streaming service, ABC is included as part of the channel lineup with FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube. And if you are finished with live TV, Hulu streams the latest episodes of the game show the day after they air.