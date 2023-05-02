The Prank Panel: release date, cast and plot of the new reality show

We've seen a number of prank shows over the years, dating all the way back to shows like Candid Camera back in the day. Now, The Prank Panel promises to turn the genre on its head by asking fans to "pitch" their best pranks, and the ones that are selected will get a little help from a panel of "pranxperts" to put the pranks in motion. The new series is coming to ABC and Hulu this summer.

Here's everything we know about The Prank Panel, including a special preview this May.

Pranksters will get an early look at The Prank Panel during a special preview of the new series on Wednesday, May 24, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Beginning July 9, The Prank Panel will join the ABC summer lineup in its regular time slot on Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT.

The Prank Panel cast

The three "pranxsperts" on The Prank Panel are Johnny Knoxville, Gabourey Sidibe and Eric André.

Knoxville is a well-known prankster, especially to MTV viewers who grew up watching his show Jackass in the early 2000s. "Hi, I'm Johnny Knoxville, welcome to Jackass," Knoxville would say before partaking in what was usually a nail-biting prank to open each show. The series turned into a movie franchise, and in addition to starring in the stunt comedies Knoxville has found time to appear in various movies such as Men in Black II, Lords of Dogtown and Ringer.

Gabourey Sidibe was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in 2009's Precious. Sidibe went on to appear in several seasons of American Horror Story and the anthology American Horror Stories, and she also starred as Becky in Empire.

André is the creator of The Eric André Show. He's been in a number of other projects including Disenchantment, Archer and The Righteous Gemstones.

Image 1 of 3 Johnny Knoxville in The Prank Panel (Image credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer) Eric Andre in The Prank Panel (Image credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer) Gabourey Sidibe in The Prank Panel (Image credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer)

The Prank Panel plot

Here's the synopsis of The Prank Panel from ABC:

"The Prank Panel lets everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends and co-workers to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters. Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of 'pranxperts,' taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun.

"The Prank Panel is produced by Kimmelot and ITV America. Executive producers include Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser, Jimmy Kimmel and Scott Lonker for Kimmelot, Johnny Knoxville and Eric Andre, and Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer and Vin Rubino for ITV America."

The Prank Panel trailer

Take a look at the hilarious trailer for The Prank Panel, offering a hint at the hilarity that will invariably ensue:

How to watch The Prank Panel

The Prank Panel will air exclusively on ABC, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. ABC is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord, then you can watch shows on ABC without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV.