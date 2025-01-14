Guy's Ultimate Family Cruise: release date, cast and everything we know about the Guy Fieri series

Guy Fieri is a Food Network staple. The beloved celebrity restaurateur and author with his big hair and even bigger personality is known for shows like Best Bite in Town, Guy's Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions and the show that started it all, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Now he has an all-new show on Food Network: Guy's Ultimate Family Cruise.

Guy is loading up his family to set sail on a journey to Flavortown aboard the Carnival Mardi Gras. The cruise is a celebratory trip in honor of son Ryder's high school graduation.

Here's everything we know about Guy's Ultimate Family Cruise.

Guy's Ultimate Family Cruise premieres Friday, January 31, at 9 pm ET/PT on Food Network. The show will also be available to stream same-day on Max.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers but as soon as more information is available we'll have it for you right here.

Food Network is widely available as part of cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find the channel through several streaming platforms including Sling, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, Philo and YouTube TV.

Guy's Ultimate Family Cruise premise

Here's the official synopsis of Guy's Ultimate Family Cruise from Food Network:

"Guy Fieri, his wife Lori, and his sons Hunter and Ryder are taking to the seas on the Carnival Mardi Gras to celebrate Ryder’s high school graduation in Guy’s Ultimate Family Cruise. The adventure sets sail on Friday, January 31st at 9 pm ET/PT on Food Network and streams same day on Max as the Fieris, along with a crew of their closest family and friends, depart from Port Canaveral, Florida, for an epic celebration packed with delicious eats, excitement, and some friendly competition along the way. The one-hour special showcases mouthwatering meals across The Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and the Carnival Mardi Gras itself, highlighting a world of flavor – like Peking Duck, an Indian smorgasbord, Teppanyaki and a Bahamian feast.

"From epic snorkeling adventures to an exhilarating ride on the cruise ship’s very own at-sea roller coaster, this trip is packed with unforgettable excursions and great memories. Plus, Guy takes viewers behind the scenes of Guy’s Pig and Anchor, the only spot smoking real deal barbecue and brewing craft beer at sea. He also gives Ryder a lesson in Burger 101 at Guy’s Burger Joint and hosts a pizza-making showdown for the ages between the families. It’s a dynamite celebration on this next-level family vacation!"

Guy's Ultimate Family Cruise cast

Guy's Ultimate Family Cruise features celebrity chef Guy Fieri, his wife Lori and their two sons, Hunter and Ryder. The family has been featured over the years on several of Guy's shows, most notably during the pandemic when he filmed directly from his home.

Guy's Ultimate Family Cruise trailer

We don't have a trailer for Guy's Ultimate Family Cruise but as soon as one is released we'll have it for you right here.