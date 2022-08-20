Home Economics season 3: release date and everything we know about the sitcom

To fans' delight, Home Economics is back for an all-new season. The series that follows three siblings as they try to navigate adulthood, and each other, returns on a mission to keep viewers laughing and thoroughly entertained.

Now for those that haven’t quite caught onto the show yet, our best way of describing it is by telling you to think of it as a Modern Family meets Happy Endings, with a dash of This Is Us thrown into the mix (even though its a sitcom, Home Economics does tend to take on a few more serious aspects of life).

If you’re looking forward to the brand new episodes, here’s everything you need to know about Home Economics season 3.

Home Economics season 3 premieres live on Wednesday, September 21, at 9:30 pm ET/PT on ABC.

To date, there is no official word as to when the season will debut in the UK. However, once that information becomes available, we’ll be sure to pass it along.

What is Home Economics season 3 about?

ABC hasn’t yet shared a general synopsis about the new season of the series. With that said, we at least know that there will be a future Disneyland episode based on a recent interview Sasheer Zamata (who plays Denise) gave on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Take a look at what she had to say.

Looking to the season 2 finale, there is a major clue as to what’s to come in the new episodes. After facing some rough breakups and almost going to space to find solace, rich brother Connor (Jimmy Tatro) finds some purpose and good use of his money by pouring some of his wealth into the Dutch Media Firm. This is the very same firm that he used to help the writer in the family, Tom (Topher Grace), find a publishing home for his book. We can only imagine what will happen when Tom finds out his younger brother is the reason he’s going to be a published author.

Home Economics season 3 cast

Topher Grace as Tom and Karla Souza as Marina toasting in Home Economics (Image credit: ABC)

Home Economics has been compromised of an amazing ensemble cast since the very beginning, and the series regulars that helped to make the show a hit are all expected to return. Leading the bunch is Topher Grace. Grace should look instantly recognizable to many fans having starred as Venom in Spider-Man 3, David Duke in BlacKkKlansman and of course, as Eric Forman in That '70s Show. (Be on the lookout for him to reprise the role of Eric in the forthcoming That '90s Show.)

Rounding out the rest of the main cast are the following:

Caitlin McGee (Mythic Quest) as Sarah

Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal) as Connor

Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder) as Marina

Sasheer Zamata (Woke) as Denise

Shiloh Bearman (The Republic of Sarah) as Gretchen

Jordyn Curet (Nash Bridges) as Shamiah

Chloe Jo Rountree (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson) as Camila

JeCobi Swain (Obi-Wan Kenobi) as Kelvin

Home Economics season 3 trailer

An official trailer for season 3 has not yet been released. However, as one becomes available, we’ll be sure to include it here.

How to watch Home Economics season 3

Home Economics airs live in the US on ABC. Those without traditional cable/satellite television can still catch the episodes live on ABC utilizing live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

New episodes are available to stream on demand on Hulu the day after they air.

We’re still waiting on the official word as to when and where Home Economics season 3 can be seen in the UK. Once we receive that information we can share it here.