House of Kardashian: release date, plot, trailer and everything we know about the documentary

Few families have ever captivated popular imagination and taken the world by storm like the Kardashians. Whether you've been keeping up with them for years, tuning into The Kardashians season 4 to see what's happening in their larger-than-life lives or watching Kim K's debut on American Horror Story: Delicate out of curiosity, it seems like you can't do anything without seeing them.

The UK-produced House of Kardashian documentary takes an in-depth look at the famous family, with a specific focus on Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Here's everything we know about House of Kardashian.

The three-part House of Kardashian documentary will be available to stream on Thursday, November 16, exclusively on Peacock.

The documentary is already available in the UK on Sky.

House of Kardashian plot

Here's the official synopsis of House of Kardashian from Peacock:

"No other family defines our time or divides opinion like the Kardashians. To some they are admired as a dynasty of powerful women, inspiring girls across the planet. To others they are untalented and morally bankrupt reality stars, who are damaging women by selling their life as a superficial fairytale. With bold and entertaining storytelling, never seen before archive and exclusive interviews with those in their inner circle - including Caitlyn Jenner - House of Kardashian challenges the audience to think about the influence they have undoubtedly had on our lives.

"Focusing on the three most powerful members of the Kardashian-Jenner family - Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner - this three-part series confounds expectations and what we think we know about the Kardashians, to explore their rise, reach and the cost that comes with being some of the most famous women on the planet. The tightly controlled narratives behind the family’s relationships, scandals, controversial business deals and personal struggles are seen from a new perspective, revealing first-hand accounts from those close to the family and within it. And their story isn’t over - as the family’s influence and ambition continues to grow, the series also considers where their huge power will take them and the kind of legacy they will leave behind."

House of Kardashian trailer

Take a look at the trailer for House of Kardashian below:

How to watch House of Kardashian

House of Kardashian is a Peacock exclusive for US viewers. You might have Peacock as part of your existing cable package, or you can subscribe to the streaming service directly. You can also subscribe to the service and access it through platforms like Roku and Fire TV.