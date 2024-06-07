How to watch England vs Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 online or on TV

One of the most anticipated matches of the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup group stage is set to play out on Saturday, June 8 when England meet Australia as the latest fixture for the tournament.

These are two of the highest-rated T20 cricket teams in the world, and it's certain to be a close call whichever way it goes.

Australia comes to the match after winning its first match of the group stage, against Oman, and after a solid track record over the last few years of play (well, apart from the last T20 World Cup in which it left during the group stage, despite being the host). It also won the last iteration of the Ashes, although of course that's test cricket instead of T20.

England has had a shakier start to the tournament after its initial match, against Scotland, was quickly rained off. However the team did win the 2022 T20 World Cup so it's defending a title for this match, and there's a lot to play for.

These are two heavyweight teams and there's a lot to play for, so here's how to watch England vs Australia for their T20 Cricket World Cup match.

How to watch England vs Australia in the UK

The England vs Australia match begins at 6 pm on Saturday, June 8 in the UK, and coverage will begin about half an hour prior to that.

To watch the match, you'll need to be a Sky TV subscriber with the Sky Sports bundle, which together costs you roughly £40 to £50 per month depending on your contract length and any Sky TV deals running at the time.

Both the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket channels will air the match from 5:30 pm until 9 pm (and an hour extra on Sky Sports Cricket). These two TV channels can be watched online or on your TV set once you're signed up.

How to watch England vs Australia in the US

The England vs Australia match starts in the US at 1 pm ET/10 am PT, and coverage will likely begin about half an hour before that.

In order to watch the game, you'll need to find a way to watch from Willow Sports, as this cricket-centric cable channel will be airing the match (and every other T20 World Game fixture).

This is a cable channel which sport fans may already have as part of their bundle. However if you don't, there's a live TV streaming service which lets you do so.

This is Sling TV, which offers Willow TV as part of its world sports add-on pack. This costs $10 per month in addition to the $40 monthly fee of Sling ($55 for the top-tier Sling TV package but with $10 off your first month for new subscribers on all tiers).

How to watch England vs Australia in Australia

If you want to support the home team, you're going to have to stay up pretty late: Australia vs England will begin at 3 am in the early hours of Sunday, June 9, so you better get those coffess (or beers) ready.

Thankfully, it'll be pretty easy to stream the match no matter how sleep deprived you are, and that's because Prime Video is set to broadcast it.

Prime Video is technically a 'perk' of an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $9.99 per month or $79 per year.

How to watch England vs Australia everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch England vs Australia, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!