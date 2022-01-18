Golf fans are now able to stream PGA Tour action with the ESPN Plus streaming service. ESPN Plus provides its subscribers with live tournament coverage, as well as replays, originals, speed round recaps and more.

ESPN Plus is a standalone streaming service from ESPN, the Disney-owned cable sports network that bills itself as the “worldwide leader in sports.” It has been building ESPN Plus to expand that title to the streaming market, with the streaming service providing fans access to live coverage of the NHL, college basketball, college football, MLB, MLS, UFC, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Wimbledon and U.S. Open tennis tournaments and more. ESPN Plus also has its own slate of original programming, provides access to the full library of 30 for 30 sports documentaries and gives subscribers access to premium ESPN articles and daily radio telecasts.

As for the PGA Tour, ESPN Plus provides subscribers with more than 4,300 hours of live coverage from 35 events, with 28 of those including complete four-day coverage of the events with four feeds each day. Among the PGA Tour events covered by ESPN Plus are two majors, the PGA Championship, taking place at Southern Hills Championship Course in Oklahoma in 2022, and The Masters from Augusta National Golf Course. In addition to live coverage of the PGA Championship and The Masters, films on previous years’ tournaments can also be streamed.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the PGA Tour on ESPN Plus.

What is the next PGA Tour event on ESPN Plus?

Available on ESPN Plus starting Thursday, Jan. 20 is The American Express tournament taking place at The Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif. The field will include some of golf’s biggest names, including Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson, to name a few.

ESPN Plus will have a main feed coverage starting at noon ET on Thursday, Jan. 20, as well as a featured groups stream starting at 12:45 p.m. ET. Another featured groups stream will be available on Saturday, Jan. 22, starting at 12:15 p.m. ET.

What does ESPN Plus cost?

ESPN Plus is available as a standalone streaming service for $6.99 per month or $69.99 for a full year commitment. But ESPN Plus is also available as a part of multiple bundle with other Disney-owned streaming services.

First, it is part of the Disney Plus bundle, which consists of ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for a single monthly fee of $13.99 per month. It is also now included as a standard feature for Hulu with Live TV, which is available either as an ad-supported plan for $69.99 per month or an ad-free plan for $75.99 per month.

How to watch ESPN Plus?

The ESPN Plus streaming service is compatible with the following connected devices: Android phone, tablet and TV; Amazon Fire TV and tablet; Apple TV, iPad and iPhone; Google Chromecast; Facebook Portal TV and Portal Touch; Oculus Go; PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5; Roku players and TVs; Samsung Smart TVs; Xbox One and Series X|S; Xfinity XClass, Flex and X1. ESPN Plus can also Airplay onto TVs.

To start watching ESPN Plus on any of these devices, you must download the app and sign in with your account information. After that you can enjoy all the sports action that ESPN Plus has to offer, including the PGA Tour.