Here's how to watch The Traitors US online from anywhere.

If you were a fan of the UK version of The Traitors, you'll be happy to know that there's even more to watch, with The Traitors US releasing on January 12 in the US and January 13 in the UK.

The Traitors, both the US and UK versions, are based on a 2021 Dutch show, and are just two of many different spin-offs in different countries.

The premise of The Traitors US is that 20 strangers meet in a castle in Scotland, and work together to earn money for a prize pot — then they vote for a contestant to leave the competition. A select number of traitors try to kick out the main contestants, without getting rumbled themselves, with the prize pot going to the survivors if they disqualify all the traitors or the surviving traitors if they reach the end.

The Traitors US, hosted by Alan Cummings, has 10 episodes in its first season, each of which lasts an hour long.

If you're interested in watching The Traitors US, you'll be glad to know that it's pretty easy to watch wherever you are in the world. How? Well, read on.

How to watch The Traitors in the US

In the US, The Traitors releases on January 12 — unlike the UK edition, all episodes will be available to stream immediately.

The entirety of the show is available to watch on NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock, which costs $4.99 per month for its Premium tier or $9.99 for its Premium Plus one. The main difference between the two tiers is that the latter doesn't have ads.

How to watch The Traitors US in the UK

In the UK, The Traitors US will be available to watch on iPlayer, the BBC's online streaming service, with all ten episodes landing on the platform from January 13.

There are other ways to watch the show, if you don't want to use iPlayer. BBC One will show the episodes in two-hour pairs every Wednesday from January 25, while BBC Three will air them on most weekday nights between January 24 and February 8.

How to watch The Traitors US online everywhere else

If you don't live in the US or UK, or are traveling, there's a possibility that there's no easy way of watching The Traitors US. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.