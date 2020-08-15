UFC 252 will be streaming soon to MMA fans around the world. You want to make sure to have things setup on your device to watch the UFC fighters in the octagon. Devices by Apple are great choices for watching nearly every streaming service imaginable, if you know what to do. Here’s how to watch UFC 252 on iPhones and iPads, featuring Miocic vs. Cormier 3 in the ESPN app.

On Aug. 15, UFC 252 is broadcasting eleven total bouts live from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. The Pay-Per-View Main Event sees two heavyweight legends run it back one last time, as Stipe Miocic (19-3) is defending his heavyweight title against Daniel “D.C.” Cormier (22-2).

The Main Card also features “Sugar” Sean O'Malley (12-0) taking on Marlon “Chito” Vera (15-6-1) in the co-main event.

UFC 252 will be broadcast with fight cards on ESPN+ and ESPN, plus the Main Card only on PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app.

How to watch UFC 252 on iPhone and iPad

You need to start by installing the ESPN app from the Apple App Store. Then you’ll need to login to your accounts in the ESPN app.

There are two types of accounts supported in the app. There is an ESPN account, which can access ESPN+ content and is used to purchase the Pay-Per-View card. If you have credentials from a Live TV streaming service or cable that includes the ESPN channel, you can use it as well to unlock extra content from ESPN, like the Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance.”

You can install the ESPN app a couple of different ways. The easiest way is to click over to the ESPN app page on the Apple App Store Store. Then you just need to tap the Get button, followed by the Install button to add the app to your iPhone or iPad. If you have security setup (and we hope that you do), you will need to enter your Face ID, Touch ID, PIN or password before the install will complete.

You’ll have the option the first time you open the app to Log In, which gives you the chance to enter your ESPN account or Live TV streaming service credentials. If you miss that chance, simply tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app at any time.

Once you are logged in, you are all ready to watch UFC 252 on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Watch section to find all the UFC 252 programs, including the Prelims and Pay-Per-View card. You will find a Combat Sports Live & Upcoming section in the Featured tab. There is also a dedicated UFC 252 area in the ESPN+ section.

How much will UFC 252 Pay Per View cost?