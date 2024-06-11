How to watch USA vs India in the T20 World Cup 2024 online or on TV

One of the most climactic games of the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 group stages is nearly here: USA vs India puts together an established heavyweight and a new underdog, and it takes place on Wednesday, June 12.

India are the ICC's top-rated men's T20 cricket team, a fact only helped by its victories against Ireland and Pakistan earlier in the group stage. They're on a war path as the top team of the group so far.

The underdogs here are USA, one of the two hosts of the tournament and a team which has never qualified for the T20 World Cup before. Despite this they've won both of their previous matches of the tournament, beating Pakistan in a shock upset, cementing themselves as one to watch through the tournament.

With two matches after India vs USA in the group stage, it's very plausible that both teams will proceed to the Super Eight. But a victory here guarantees it, while a loss could open the door for Canada to take the second spot in the group depending on the other matches.

So there's all to play for in New York when the game takes place; here's how to watch USA vs India live.

How to watch USA vs India in the US

If you're not living close enough to the Nassau Country Ground in order to see USA vs India in person, you can tune in to watch it using your TV or another smart device. The match begins at 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT so it's a bit early on the West coast.

USA vs India will be shown on Willow Sports, a cable channel focused on cricket coverage which is also showing all the other T20 World Cup matches too.

If you don't already have Willow Sports in your cable package, there's basically one option: Sling TV. This is a live TV streaming service lets you stream from cable channels over the internet, and Willow Sports is included in one of its add-on packages called World Sports.

How to watch USA vs India in the UK

To watch USA vs India from the UK, then you'll need to subscribe to Sky TV with the Sky Sports add-on, because this is where all of the T20 games are being broadcast.

Sky TV with Sky Sports on top costs between £40 and £50 per month depending on whatever Sky TV deals are running and how long your contract is.

You'll be able to watch the match on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event channels from 3 pm, which is when coverage begins, though the match itself starts half an hour later.

How to watch USA vs India in Australia

Get that coffee ready because USA vs India begins at 6:30 am on Thursday, June 13, bright and early.

You'll be able to watch the match using Prime Video, as Amazon has the rights to broadcast the entire T20 World Cup in Australia.

How to watch USA vs India everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch India vs USA , you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!