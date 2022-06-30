Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party: superstar guests, acts and where to watch
By Elaine Reilly published
Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party is live from Birmingham, with iconic guests — and an unexpected Danny Dyer confession ‘from the closet’
Joe Lycett is bursting with pride at hosting C4’s Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party live from Birmingham.
The comedian, consumer warrior, and plant-lover is in pride of place on C4, as he hosts Big Pride Party, a live, star-studded show, from his hometown.
It’s the grand finale to the channel’s Proud All Over season, celebrating 50 years of Pride in the UK, and special guests include Hollywood royalty Rupert Everett, Dames Kelly Holmes and Joan Collins, comedians Tom Allen and Julian Clary, and Drag Race queens Lawrence Chaney and Tia Kofi.
Here’s everything we know about the line-up, musical performances, Danny Dyer's unexpected contribution, and Joe’s new stunt…
Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party — when and where is it on?
Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party is a two-hour inclusive spectacular coming live from a yet-to-be-disclosed venue in Birmingham, the comic’s hometown, on Sunday, July 3 2022. It airs on Channel 4 from 9pm.
Joe says the event is: “A celebration of LGBTQ+ culture. Hopefully, it’ll be thought-provoking, nostalgic, a little moving and, ideally, funny! All are welcome and we have an insanely good lineup.”
Who’s on the guest list?
Confirmed guests joining Joe for an evening of entertainment and celebration are…
Years & Years singer and star of It’s a Sin, Olly Alexander.
Dames Kelly Holmes and Joan Collins.
Heartstopper stars Joe Locke and Yasmin Finney.
Comedians Mawaan Rizwan, Mae Martin, Tom Allen, Julian Clary, and Gina Yashere.
Drag Race queens Lawrence Chaney, Tia Kofi, and Adam All.
And, the one and only, Rupert Everett!
To date C4 has also confirmed performances from Boy George & Culture Club, and pop favourites, Steps. Singer-songwriter, Self Esteem will also be making a guest appearance.
Co-stars and special features
Joining Joe on the night are fellow comedians Mawaan Rizwan and Rosie Jones.
According to C4: “Rosie Jones is out on the road and comedian Jen Ives will also feature.
“We'll also be counting down the Top 10 LGBTQ+ TV moments and the specially invited audience — made up of LGBTQ+ icons, allies of the LGBTQ+ community, and local heroes — will be sharing their own personal stories of Pride.”
Joe’s also pulling out all the stops for a new stunt. Let’s just say it involves MPs, Westminster, and an impromptu statue!
Joe says: “We will be highlighting some of the issues facing our community today, in a fun and light-hearted way.”
There's a special segment with Danny Dyer too…
Everything we know about Danny Dyer's appearance on Joe Lycett's Big Pride Party
This pre-recorded feature with Danny Dyer, intriguingly billed as ‘a cameo from the closet’ is set to be a fun highlight of the show.
During the Big Pride Party, Joe will be doing his utmost to get his celebrity guests to reveal their darkest secrets. But will one of the biggest surprises of the evening come from EastEnders' favourite Danny Dyer? In a special pre-recorded segment the soap star makes some candid confessions…
“Danny is in the closet in our show –literally!” a Big Pride Party show insider tells What To Watch. “He’s more frank about sex than he’s ever been before. He’s got stories about his sexual awakening with Madonna, his fail-safe method of prolonging sex (spoiler alert it involves toenails!), and what provoked his mate’s very wistful look in a strip joint!”
Joe Lycett on what Pride means to him
Speaking about the importance of Pride Joe says: “For a long time I didn't really get Pride. I couldn’t understand how I could be proud of something I didn’t have a choice in. I didn’t choose to be bisexual. But, as I’ve grown, I’ve realised I did have a choice, a choice to be open and brave and say, ‘this is who I am.’ Pride is many things to many people, but to me it’s pride in taking that leap.”
With twenty years of experience as an entertainment journalist, Elaine writes for What’s on TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and (opens in new tab)www.whattowatch.com (opens in new tab) covering a variety of programs from gardening and wildlife to documentaries and drama.
As well as active involvement in the WTW family’s social media accounts, she has been known to get chatty on the red carpet and wander into the odd podcast.
After a day of previewing TV, writing about TV and interviewing TV stars, Elaine likes nothing than to relax… by watching TV.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.