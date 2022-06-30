Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party: superstar guests, acts and where to watch

Joe Lycett is taking pride of place on C4 with his Big Pride Party.

Joe Lycett is bursting with pride at hosting C4’s Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party live from Birmingham.

The comedian, consumer warrior, and plant-lover is in pride of place on C4, as he hosts Big Pride Party, a live, star-studded show, from his hometown.

It’s the grand finale to the channel’s Proud All Over season, celebrating 50 years of Pride in the UK, and special guests include Hollywood royalty Rupert Everett, Dames Kelly Holmes and Joan Collins, comedians Tom Allen and Julian Clary, and Drag Race queens Lawrence Chaney and Tia Kofi.

Here’s everything we know about the line-up, musical performances, Danny Dyer's unexpected contribution, and Joe’s new stunt…

Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party — when and where is it on?

Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party is a two-hour inclusive spectacular coming live from a yet-to-be-disclosed venue in Birmingham, the comic’s hometown, on Sunday, July 3 2022. It airs on Channel 4 from 9pm.

Joe says the event is: “A celebration of LGBTQ+ culture. Hopefully, it’ll be thought-provoking, nostalgic, a little moving and, ideally, funny! All are welcome and we have an insanely good lineup.”

A touch of glamour. Joan Collins is joining Joe for his Big Pride Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who’s on the guest list?

Confirmed guests joining Joe for an evening of entertainment and celebration are…

Years & Years singer and star of It’s a Sin, Olly Alexander.

Dames Kelly Holmes and Joan Collins.

Heartstopper stars Joe Locke and Yasmin Finney.

Comedians Mawaan Rizwan, Mae Martin, Tom Allen, Julian Clary, and Gina Yashere.

Drag Race queens Lawrence Chaney, Tia Kofi, and Adam All.

And, the one and only, Rupert Everett!

To date C4 has also confirmed performances from Boy George & Culture Club, and pop favourites, Steps. Singer-songwriter, Self Esteem will also be making a guest appearance.

Heartstopper star Joe Locke is among the special guests. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Co-stars and special features

Joining Joe on the night are fellow comedians Mawaan Rizwan and Rosie Jones.

According to C4: “Rosie Jones is out on the road and comedian Jen Ives will also feature.

“We'll also be counting down the Top 10 LGBTQ+ TV moments and the specially invited audience — made up of LGBTQ+ icons, allies of the LGBTQ+ community, and local heroes — will be sharing their own personal stories of Pride.”

Joe’s also pulling out all the stops for a new stunt. Let’s just say it involves MPs, Westminster, and an impromptu statue!

Joe says: “We will be highlighting some of the issues facing our community today, in a fun and light-hearted way.”

There's a special segment with Danny Dyer too…

Leave it out! Danny Dyer's contribution 'from the closet' promises to be one to remember. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everything we know about Danny Dyer's appearance on Joe Lycett's Big Pride Party

This pre-recorded feature with Danny Dyer, intriguingly billed as ‘a cameo from the closet’ is set to be a fun highlight of the show.

During the Big Pride Party, Joe will be doing his utmost to get his celebrity guests to reveal their darkest secrets. But will one of the biggest surprises of the evening come from EastEnders' favourite Danny Dyer? In a special pre-recorded segment the soap star makes some candid confessions…

“Danny is in the closet in our show –literally!” a Big Pride Party show insider tells What To Watch. “He’s more frank about sex than he’s ever been before. He’s got stories about his sexual awakening with Madonna, his fail-safe method of prolonging sex (spoiler alert it involves toenails!), and what provoked his mate’s very wistful look in a strip joint!”

Pride and Joy! Inspirational Olympian Kelly Holmes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joe Lycett on what Pride means to him

Speaking about the importance of Pride Joe says: “For a long time I didn't really get Pride. I couldn’t understand how I could be proud of something I didn’t have a choice in. I didn’t choose to be bisexual. But, as I’ve grown, I’ve realised I did have a choice, a choice to be open and brave and say, ‘this is who I am.’ Pride is many things to many people, but to me it’s pride in taking that leap.”