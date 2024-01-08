Love & Translation: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the reality series
Three singles attempt to prove that language barriers don't have to get in the way of finding love.
Although language barriers have proven to be a hurdle for relationships in shows like 90 Day Fiancé, the new series Love & Translation seeks to prove that those barriers don't have to be a complete wrecking ball to romance.
In fact, Love & Translation pushes three singles to rely more heavily on things such as eye contact, touch and pheromones in an effort to find a true romantic partner. A novel idea for a new reality TV dating series. Interested in learning more about it?
Here's everything we know about Love & Translation.
Love & Translation release date
Love & Translation premieres on Sunday, January 21, at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC, joining 90 Day Fiancé season 10 on Sundays. The debut episode of Love & Translation is expected to become available to stream on Max and Discovery Plus.
We anticipate the series premiering on Discovery Plus in the UK.
Love & Translation premise
Here is the synopsis for Love & Translation:
"In TLC's brand-new relationship series, Love & Translation, three American bachelors travel to paradise where they will be joined by twelve women from nine different countries, who don't speak any English. Without a shared language or the use of a translator, this series explores how singles looking for love come together in the attempt to find a connection. In spending time together and focusing on getting to know one another, Love & Translation will showcase raw, genuine moments in a unique dating environment.
"With challenges that include utilizing the five senses such as uninterrupted eye gazing and pheromone attraction tests, as well as adrenaline-pumping group date activities, these singles will try to learn about each other without the gift of language. And if the singles aren't feeling that loving feeling with anyone, they can pack up their bags and look for love elsewhere. Love & Translation aims to find out what it takes to make a love connection when language is too foreign."
Love & Translation cast
Here is the inaugural cast for the first season of Love & Translation:
The American singles
- Kahlil, Texas
- Tripp, California
- Dylan, Florida
The international singles
- Jhenyfer, Brazil
- Tulay, Germany
- Sara, Italy
- Imane, Morocco
- Airi, Japan
- Leidi, Colombia
- Yam, Mexico
- Gisele, Brazil
- Joceline, France
- Assia, France
- Jin, South Korea
- Jhuliana, Bolivia
Love & Translation trailer
Even with the language barriers, drama still manages to be stirred up among the cast. Check out the Love & Translation trailer below.
How to watch Love & Translation
Episodes of Love & Translation air live in the US on TLC, a cable channel available through most traditional pay-TV providers. If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, TLC can be viewed on live-streaming services such as Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Episodes of the new series can also be streamed on Discovery Plus and Max. We expect new episodes to become available on Discovery Plus in the UK.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.