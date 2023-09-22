Love in Fairhope: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new reality series
The fresh take on reality TV comes from the producers of Vanderpump Rules.
We’ve seen our fair share of reality TV shows focused on matters of the heart, but the new series, Love in Fairhope, looks like a fresh take on the popular genre.
Coming from Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine and the producers of Vanderpump Rules, the show follows the lives of five women from a small Alabama town as they pursue romance. The best part is these women are in different stages in life and represent different age demographics. As an added bonus, the series is filmed in a way that is very reminiscent of MTV’s popular show The Hills.
Interested in watching yet? Here’s everything we know about Love in Fairhope.
Love in Fairhope release date
Love in Fairhope premieres on Wednesday, September 27 on Hulu. All episodes become available to stream at that time.
At the time of publication, no information about a UK release had been announced. However, should we get an update, we’ll pass it along.
Love in Fairhope trailer
As we previously mentioned, the way in which the series is shot, we’re reminded of The Hills. Take a look at the video clip below and see for yourself.
Love in Fairhope premise
Here is the official synopsis of the series:
"If you were given the chance to bring your fantasy love story to life on TV, how would it look? Would it be a picture-perfect fairy tale or something a bit messier? This uniquely unscripted romantic series follows five women at different stages in their lives as they experience reimagined romance in the picturesque small town of Fairhope, Alabama, a tight-knit community where everyone knows everyone else’s business and matters of the heart matter most. In Love in Fairhope, real people star in a story inspired by their own where fantasy and reality collide."
The series is narrated by actress Heather Graham (The Hangover, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me).
Love in Fairhope cast
Here are the five ladies featured in the first season of the series:
- LaShoundra Young
- Claiborne Walsh
- Abby Mannich
- Mya Jo Williams
- Olivia Ogletree
How to watch Love in Fairhope
Love in Fairhope streams exclusively on Hulu in the US. For those interested in watching episodes, you’ll need a subscription to Hulu or the Disney Plus Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.
Should the series become available in the UK, it’s likely to stream on Disney Plus. However, we cannot officially confirm this is the case at this time.
