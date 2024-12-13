Malcolm in the Middle revival: cast, plot and everything we know

One of the defining sitcoms of the early 2000s is coming back, as Disney Plus has ordered a Malcolm in the Middle revival, which is set to feature key members of the original cast and the original creator.

Malcolm in the Middle premiered in 2000 and centered on a gifted young teen and his dimwitted, dysfunctional family. It won seven Primetime Emmys over the course of its run (out of 33 total nominations), but perhaps more importantly it helped bring a pre-Breaking Bad Bryan Cranston to the attention of many.

So, more than 18 years after the series ended its initial runs, fans (old and new alike) are going to get to catch up with Malcolm and his family in this revival. Here’s everything we know about it right now.

We don’t have a release date for the Malcolm in the Middle revival at this time.

What we do know is that there are going to be four new episodes for fans to enjoy on Disney Plus; whether they’ll all be available at once or be released over a couple of weeks is also TBD.

In the meantime, you can catch up with Malcolm in the Middle on Hulu (also available on Disney Plus if you are signed up for the Disney Bundle) in the US. For any UK fans of the show, it is streaming on Disney Plus there.

Malcolm in the Middle revival cast

The three main stars of Malcolm in the Middle are all back for the revival: Frankie Muniz as Malcolm, Bryan Cranston as Hal and Jane Kaczmarek as Lois.

The sitcom remains Muniz’s biggest credit to date, though he has worked on various TV and movies since the show ended. He has also pursued a career as a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver.

Cranston famously went from the comedy of Malcolm in the Middle to the drama of Breaking Bad, and has since followed that up with acclaimed performances in popular projects like Argo, Trumbo, All the Way and Your Honor.

Kaczmarek, post Malcolm, starred in Raising the Bar, she lent her voice to The Simpsons and, more recently, appeared in the Apple TV Plus series Changeling.

At this time we don’t know if any of the other original cast members from the show — Justin Berfield, Erik Per Sullivan or Christopher Masterson — are going to reprise their roles.

Malcolm in the Middle revival plot

The official synopsis for this Malcolm in the Middle revival reads:

“Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

Malcolm in the Middle revival trailer

There isn’t an official trailer for the Malcolm in the Middle revival at this time, but a video was shared on social media to help announce the news.

Malcolm in the Middle revival behind the scenes

As mentioned, original Malcolm in the Middle creator Linwood Boomer is working on the revival. Cranston, Tracy Katsky, Gail Berman, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann are executive producers, while Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye are co-executive producers. Ken Kwapis, who directed 19 episodes during the original series run, is going to direct all four of the episodes for the revival.

“Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”