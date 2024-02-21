Married at First Sight UK: Reunion Special — release date, cast, trailer and everything we know

The Married at First Sight UK 2023 gang get back together for the reunion special.

Married at First Sight UK: Reunion Special sees the cast of Married at First Sight UK 2023 reunite for another infamous dinner party to reminisce — and argue — about the social experiment that changed their lives.

Last year's series saw some of the most dramatic scenes we had ever seen in the experiment, with fiery showdowns and cheating scandals dished up at the dinner table.

And the Married at First Sight UK: Reunion Special is bound to be just as explosive, with Adrienne, Ella, Erica, Georges, Jay, Jordan, Laura, Matt, Paul, Peggy, Rozz, Shona, Tasha and Thomas getting together around the dinner table once again.

Here's everything we know about Married at First Sight UK: Reunion Special...

The Married at First Sight UK: Reunion Special will air on Monday, February 26 at 9:30pm on E4 and it will be 95 minutes long.

It will air directly after Married at First Sight Australia season 11.

The episode will be available to watch on Channel 4 streaming after it has aired.

There's toasts... (Image credit: Channel 4)

Married at First Sight UK: Reunion Special cast

Adrienne, Ella, Erica, Georges, Jay, Jordan, Laura, Matt, Paul, Peggy, Rozz, Shona, Tasha and Thomas will be in the reunion special. However, Luke, Arthur, Nathanial, Bianca, Mark, Sean, JJ, Terence and Porscha will not appear at the reunion.

Luke was forced to leave the experiment after a physical altercation with Jordan, while Nathanial quit the show after his wife Ella grew close to JJ. This then caused the breakdown of his marriage to Bianca, who swiftly left the show after their affair was exposed.

Ella and JJ later re-entered the experiment as a new couple, much to the shock of their fellow cast members.

...and tears. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Is there a trailer for Married at First Sight UK: Reunion Special?

We'll be revisiting old rivalries and friendships formed throughout the experiment as Channel 4 shared a first-look clip at the reunion special.

There's some intense scenes as we see explosive arguments break out at the dinner table with Erica, Jordan and Jay. Meanwhile, Rozz ends up in tears and there's a real proposal for Tasha and Paul!