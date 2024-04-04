Mother of the Bride: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Brooke Shields comedy

In Hollywood, weddings have often been a great backdrop for films, and jumping on the trend comes the new movie Mother of the Bride. The movie follows in the footsteps of recent comedies like Ticket to Paradise, Father of the Bride (2022 remake) and You People.

In Mother of the Bride, Brooke Shields portrays Lana, a mother who receives news that her daughter is getting married in a destination wedding in Thailand. Upon arriving to celebrate the nuptials, she finds out that her daughter’s future father-in-law is actually her ex-boyfriend. Talk about awkward.

So what else can you expect to see in Mother of the Bride? Here’s everything we know.

Mother of the Bride premieres on Netflix on Thursday, May 9. Those hoping to watch episodes need a Netflix subscription to the streaming service. Currently, the platform offers several options for would-be subscribers.

By the way, be sure to check out what else is new on Netflix .

Mother of the Bride plot

Mother of the Bride was written by Robin Bernheim. Here is the official synopsis of the movie:

"Lana’s daughter Emma returns from abroad and drops a bombshell: she's getting married. In Thailand. In a month! Things only get worse when Lana learns that the man who captured Emma's heart is the son of the man who broke hers years ago."

Miranda Cosgrove and Brooke Shields, Mother of the Bride (Image credit: Sasidis Sasisakulporn/Netflix)

Mother of the Bride cast

Once again, Brooke Shields stars as Lana. Shields has a long history in the modeling and acting worlds, and some of her most memorable roles include portraying Emmeline in The Blue Lagoon and Jade in Endless Love. More recently, she’s been spotted in things like episodes of Law & Order: SVU and Jane the Version, and the movie Holiday Harmony.

Joining Shields are Benjamin Bratt and Miranda Cosgrove as Will and Emma respectively. Bratt is a familiar face for fans of Miss Congeniality and he’s more recently been spotted in Poker Face season 1 and DMZ. Cosgrove spent years starring in iCarly and is the voice of Margo in the Despicable Me movies.

Rounding out the rest of the cast are Rachael Harris (Suits), Sean Teale (Skins), Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill), Michael McDonald (MADtv), Wilson Cruz (My So-Called Life), Tasneem Roc (The Bureau of Magical Things) and Dalip Sondhi (Frayed).

Mother of the Bride trailer

Check out the trailer for the movie below.

Mother of the Bride director Mark Waters

Mark Waters took to the director’s chair of Mother of the Bride. He’s directed a few high-profile movies. Here is a list of his full-feature films: