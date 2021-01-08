'Mr. Mayor' - Everything you need to know

Mr Mayor, created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock follows the life of a wealthy businessman called Neil Bremer (Ted Danson) who runs for mayor in Los Angeles to impress his teenage daughter. But it's not just standing for mayor for all the wrong reasons that Neil has got to work around, he must also work out what he stands for, work to gain the respect of his new staff, and fix his relationship with his daughter... all while also trying to control the city's coyote population!

Mr Mayor was originally meant to be a spin off of 30 Rock, starring Alex Baldwin in the role of Jack Donaghy. However, after a series of talks, Alex dropped out of the show and was replaced by Ted Danson. The project was then relocated to Los Angeles, Danson's hometown.

How to watch Tina Fey's new sitcom 'Mr. Mayor'

Mr Mayor starts on Thursday 7th January at 8pm Eastern time on NBC. But there isn't just one episode of the new sitcom to enjoy, viewers will be treated to two episodes on Thursday evening. Episode 2, titled "Mayor's Day Out", will be shown directly after the first episode has aired.

The remaining 11 episodes will be shown on a Thursday evening at 8pm on NBC. You will also be able to catch up on any episodes you have missed on NBC.com and via the NBC app.

NBC is available on most every major streaming service in the United States. (With the exception of Sling TV, which only has NBC in select markets.)

How to watch 'Mr. Mayor' from anywhere in the world

If you're not in your usual NBC viewing market and still want to watch Mr Mayor, a VPN might be just the thing you need. A VPN allows your network traffic to flow through a specific set of servers in a specific country. So if you want to watch NBC in the U.S., you can watch NBC in the U.S.

The only catch is you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your network traffic — encrypted and unencrypted alike — will be flowing through it. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN.

Who stars in 'Mr. Mayor'?

Ted Danson plays Neil Bremer, an over confident businessman who has got himself elected as mayor of Los Angeles to impress his rebellious 15-year-old daughter, Orly Bremer, played by Kyla Kenedy. Danson, an award winning actor and producer, is best known for his 11-year run as bartender Sam Malone in NBC comedy Cheers, and most recently starred in The Good Place as Michael for four years, earning himself 13 Emmy nominations for Lead Actor in a comedy series.

Kyla Kenedy is known for her role as Mika Samuels in The Walking Dead.

Holly Hunter plays Arpi, Neil Bremer's biggest critic, while Bobby Moynihan plays the role of Jayden, one of the mayor's political aides.

What is 'Mr. Mayor' about?

The new NBC comedy series follows the life of Neil Bremer, a retired millionaire who made his fortune by plastering billboards along Southern California's streets. While Bremer might not be completely clueless in life he definitely doesn't have the right credentials to become mayor, but decides to run in the Los Angeles elections anyway. However, instead of becoming mayor to make a change in his hometown, he purely does it to impress his teenage daughter - which of course has disastrous consequences.

Things don't go to plan for Bremer despite the fact he loves the job he has cunningly landed, and soon he is struggling to cope with the demands of the role... something that certainly doesn't escape the nice of his greatest critic, Arpi.