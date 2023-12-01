My Life at Christmas with Adrian Chiles: release date, guest stars, episode guide, exclusive interview and everything you need to know

My Life at Christmas with Adrian Chiles is a three-parter on BBC One with Oti Mabuse as the first guest.

My Life at Christmas with Adrian Chiles is a three-part series on BBC1 is designed to make us feel all Christmassy as we’re welcomed into the lives of four famous faces to hear all about their annual traditions, how they celebrate the big day and what Christmas really means to them.

Over three warm-hearted episodes, former The One Show host Adrian Chiles chats to former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, veteran BBC reporter John Simpson and pop stars Martin and Shirlie Kemp about family, fun and festivities.

"t turns out the best way of getting to the heart of somebody in all sorts of ways is by getting them to reflect on the special Christmases of their life," says Adrian, 56. "It’s incredibly insightful!"

So here’s everything you need to know about My Life at Christmas with Adrian Chiles on BBC One…

My Life at Christmas with Adrian Chiles is a three-part series that runs weekly on BBC One from Sunday, December 3 at 10.30 am through to Sunday, December 17 at the same time. Episodes will also be available on BBCIplayer.

The guest stars featuring in My Life at Christmas with Adrian Chiles?

EXCLUSIVE interview: Adrian Chiles on his My Life at Christmas series

What can viewers could expect from this series?

Adrian Chiles told us: “These are three in-depth interviews with famous faces, who talk about their life through the prism of their Christmases — and I have to say it was a real gift! To get a whole day with someone to make a programme like this… you don’t get that on television very much!”

Were you surprised by how honest and open your guests were?

Adrian says: “Funnily enough, I think when you talk about Christmas that means people are often more candid and sharing. Somehow you can’t be closed off when talking about Christmas!”

What does Christmas Day normally look like in your house?

Adrian says: “I tend to do all the cooking. But secretly that’s actually quite easy because you can prepare a lot of stuff beforehand. I like the fact that you can make a really big deal about how long you’ve been cooking for, when actually it’s not the hardest meal to lay on! But the trouble with me is that I’m often working in the run-up, so I’m absolutely knackered by the time Christmas comes. Too often I get to Christmas night and I’m washing up and I think, I’ve hardly even heard a single carol!”

Do you have any Christmas traditions?

Adrian says: “Yes, but I think they’re probably pretty mundane really. I try to have some surprises amongst the gifts, I try to avoid overeating and then I try not to get upset when my football team [West Bromwich Albion] lose on Boxing Day and spoil Christmas for me! I suppose like lots of people my traditions are football, food and family!”

Did any of your celebrity guests have any particular rituals you considered adopting?

Adrian says: “I decorated some traditional German Lebkuchen with Oti, which were quite tasty. But although I’m always cooking and faffing around with stuff in the kitchen, cake decorating isn’t my strong point! I think what I learnt from Shirlie is about making Christmas special for everyone else. If you focus on what you can do to make others happy at Christmas, then you’ll be happy, too. It’s also about savouring the whole season a bit more. You only get a limited number of Christmases, so make the most of them!”

My Life at Christmas with Adrian Chiles episode guide

Episode 1

Sunday December 3: Oti Mabuse

Strictly star Oti Mabuse is Adrian Chiles’ first guest of his new series, as joins her in her twinkly London dance studio to hear how Christmas has marked her extraordinary life from her childhood in a South African township to becoming a Strictly star. Along the way, Oti shares the tragic story of how her older brother, Neo, took his life at the age of 18, while Adrian surprises her with some emotional Christmas video messages from her sister, Motsi, and her former Strictly dance partner Bill Bailey. There’s joy, too, as Oti also opens up about how this Christmas will be extra special with the imminent arrival of her first baby over the festive season!

"Oti’s had the most dramatic change, starting out as a child in a township in South Africa to becoming a Strictly star, and talking about her Christmases just gives you an incredible insight into her life," says Adrian. "What I love about her is that she’s still got such a childlike enthusiasm when she talks about Christmas.

"For her, Christmas is about family — and dancing. Growing up in South Africa, even on Christmas day Oti and her sisters would open their presents and then have dance classes. Like lots of dancers I’ve met, they still dance all the time for the sheer love of it! But this Christmas will be very different for her as she’s expecting a baby with her husband [Marius Lapure]. That means she can’t go to South Africa, but luckily her parents are flying over to be with her instead!"

John Simpson

Episode 2: Sunday December 10

Veteran BBC news reporter John Simpson recalls the Christmases he spent in war zones, reporting political revolutions or battling devastating tropical storms. He also opens up about how hard it was to slot back into festive family life after coming home from war-torn places like Bosnia or Afghanistan, as well as missing out on time with his family over the years.

"John has spent his whole career in war zones," says Adrian. "He was very honest talking about his regrets in terms of the time spent away from his family and the stresses and strains his career put on everyone.

"Even if he did make it home for Christmas, it wasn’t that simple just to come back from the middle of a war and into a home full of twinkly lights and candles and just slot straight back in. It was just too disorientating. He’s nearly 80 now and Christmases are very different, but he’s still got itchy feet and an incredible fascination with the world, so he often likes to travel with his family at Christmas!"



Martin and Shirlie Kemp

Episode 3: Sunday December 17

Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie share their Christmas memories, from their heady days of 1980s pop stardom with Spandau Ballet and Wham! to family life with their children, Roman and Harley. And they even show Adrian Chiles their festive garden grotto!

Is there a trailer for My Life at Christmas with Adrian Chiles?

