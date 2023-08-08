Never Too Late to Celebrate: release date, plot, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

The Hallmark Channel Summer Nights 2023 celebration blazes on with Never Too Late to Celebrate, an all-new original movie starring beloved husband and wife duo Carlos and Alexa PenaVega.

Here's everything you need to know about the movie.

Never Too Late to Celebrate premieres Saturday, August 19, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

As of this writing there's no information about when the movie will be available to stream in the UK, but we'll keep you updated here.

Never Too Late to Celebrate plot

Here's the official synopsis of Never Too Late to Celebrate from Hallmark Channel:



"Camila’s (Alexa PenaVega) busy schedule at the dental practice where she works has left her exhausted and with little time for a life outside of her patient load. When she meets Javi (Carlos PenaVega), a substitute teacher at the school where Camila’s mother Sherri works, she takes him up on his offer to join the Spanish class he teaches on the side so she can finally learn the language of her late father. Sparks fly as Javi helps Camila connect with her Mexican roots and, with her 30th birthday around the corner, Javi encourages Camila to mark this milestone with a 'double quinceañera' to honor her Hispanic heritage. Not one for big parties, she’s hesitant at first but ultimately, Camila decides to take the plunge and celebrate in style. Through the process she discovers what she truly wants for her next chapter in life, although this new path may lead her and Javi in separate directions."

Never Too Late to Celebrate cast

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are longtime members of the Hallmark Channel family. Together they've starred in three installments of Picture Perfect Mysteries for Hallmark Movie & Mysteries and Enchanted Christmas and Love at Sea for Hallmark Channel.

Alexa has also starred in Spy Kids and its subsequent sequels, Twister, ER and Ghost Whisperer. She's an accomplished singer who plays Penny in the Broadway production of Hairspray.

Carlos starred as Carlos Garcia in Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush, and the band of the same name is currently touring. He also starred in Spare Parts and The CW's Life Sentence.

Alexa PenaVega as Camila

Carlos PenaVega as Javi

Sherry Miller (The Virgin Suicides) as Sherri

Marisa McIntyre (Chucky) as Maren

Carlos Gonzalez-Vio (The Expanse) as Manolo

Xavier Sotelo (Star Trek: Discovery) as Rafael

Alex Castillo (Rabbit Hole) as Lucia

Never Too Late to Celebrate trailer

Take a look at the trailer for Never Too Late to Celebrate below:

And here's a special sneak peek of the movie:

How to watch Never Too Late to Celebrate

Never Too Late to Celebrate airs exclusively on Hallmark Channel, which is available in most cable packages. If you've cut the cord, there are several options to access Hallmark Channel including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo, Frndly TV, DirecTV Stream and Vidgo.

Thanks to a deal with Peacock, you can also watch the film on the streaming platform.