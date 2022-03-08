No Woman No Try — release date, trailer, who appears, and all about the documentary on women's rugby
No Woman No Try is a revealing watch for those involved in women’s rugby, in the UK and globally. The sport is soaring in popularity all around the world but those leading the way are still plagued by inequality when it comes to gender, ethnicity and sexuality.
Prime Video's brutally honest documentary, featuring professional rugby players, women’s sports advocates and their male allies, shows the obstacles women have to climb in order to succeed in rugby and shines a light on the abuse they face.
Posing the question, "how do you defeat the opposition when they’re not on the field?", the show introduces us to the pioneers on and off the rugby field and shows how they are championing change and becoming role models for future generations.
Directed by rugby player Victoria Rush (pictured with the ball above), here's everything you need to know about No Woman No Try on Prime Video...
No Woman No Try release date
No Woman No Try is one-off documentary will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on Friday March 25. Prepare to be inspired!
Is there a trailer for No Woman No Try?
Yes! The trailer for No Woman No Try asks "what is the reality of being a female rugby player?" with those involved in the game vowing to prove that they are every bit as talented as their male counterparts.
What No Woman No Try will show
Rugby is the fastest-growing sport in the world, with women’s rugby, in particular, becoming increasingly popular.
No Woman No Try, which was filmed through the 20/21 rugby season, shows how those involved are still battling for equality, both on and off the field. The game is at a pivotal time in its development and we see the players, such as Zainab Alema, Shaunagh Brown and Stefania Evans who are at the forefront of this, fighting to inspire future generations to embrace the game. "Us as women will show you that we are worthy," says Harlequins player Shaunagh Brown. "As we always do".
Who appears?
England and Harlequins player Shaunagh Brown is fighting to show that women are just as capable as men of playing rugby. She’s joined by Barnes RFC player Zainab Alema, who shares her experience of being a Black Muslim in the game, Stefania Evans, who plays for Worcester Warriors, and Sue Anstiss a leading advocate for women’s sport. We'll also hear from women's player Victoria Rush, who also directed the documentary.
No Woman No Try — their male allies
England and Harlequins star Ugo Monye is seen on the No Woman No Try trailer above asking what male players can do to help their female colleagues. Ugo is now a pundit and competed on Strictly Come Dancing last year. Look out for other male allies on the documentary too.
