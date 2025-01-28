Puppy Bowl 2025: date, dogs and everything we know about the pet-centric event

Some people may be tired of watching the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, but few people have grown tired of watching adorable, adoptable pups run around and play in the annual Puppy Bowl. That’s right, Puppy Bowl 2025 is on the way for the 21st time as part of the festivities and specials surrounding the big game.

Puppy Bowl XXI will once again see Team Ruff and Team Fluff play for the Lombarky Trophy. But this game isn’t just for our enjoyment, as the Puppy Bowl helps find the participating dogs their forever homes, as well as recognizing and supporting the shelters and rescues that are taking care of them.

For information on that and more, here’s everything you need to know about Puppy Bowl 2025.

Before Super Bowl LIX you can watch Puppy Bowl XXI, as Puppy Bowl 2025 takes place on Sunday, February 9, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT on Animal Planet, with simulcasts available on Discovery, TBS, TruTV and streams available on Max and Discovery Plus.

Anyone wanting to tune in for the Puppy Bowl can do so on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS and TruTV if they have a traditional pay-TV package or a live TV streaming service that carries the channel (Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV). To watch through either Max or Discovery Plus you need a subscription to the streaming services.

Puppy Bowl 2025 dogs

In this year’s Puppy Bowl, there are going to be 142 puppy players from 80 shelters across 40 states in the US and one from Nicaragua. You can see all of the participating dogs right here, but check out the 16 that make up the starting lineups for Team Ruff and Team Fluff directly below:

From this group the Puppy Bowl will recognize the MVP (Most Valuable Puppy), the Underdog Award and, for the first time, the Krypto Super Play Award, which honors the puppy that displays the most extraordinary abilities on the field.

Voting for the Most Popular title amongst the dogs is currently underway and will remain open until February 6.

Puppy Bowl 2025 hosts

There will be some humans present during the Puppy Bowl as well. Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks are set to serve as the broadcasters for Puppy Bowl XXI, offering play-by-play commentary throughout.

In addition, James Gunn, director of the upcoming Superman movie, is going to appear to deliver a special message during the broadcast.

Other Puppy Bowl programming

There’s more to the Puppy Bowl than just the game. Here’s a look at what else is going to be offered as part of Puppy Bowl 2025 coverage: