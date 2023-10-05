Raid the Cage: release date, host and everything we know about the game show

Game show fans rejoice, CBS has a new series to get your attention: Raid the Cage. This "action-packed" game show will require strategy, teamwork and nerve in order for contestants to walk away with big prizes.

The 2023 fall TV slate is filled with games shows, some classics, like Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 4, The $100,000 Pyramid season 7, and some brand new ones, including Snake Oil and Lotería Loca. While Raid the Cage is new for US audiences, it is based on an Israeli game show.

From when it premieres to whose hosting and how exactly the game works, here is everything that you need to know about Raid the Cage.

Raid the Cage is set to premiere on Friday, October 13, on CBS at 9 pm ET/PT.

Fridays on CBS had previously been dominated by Blue Bloods and Fire Country, but with those shows not airing new episodes in the fall because of the writers' and actors' strikes, that left room for Raid the Cage to help end the week for viewers.

Raid the Cage premise

How does Raid the Cage work?

The basic premise of the game show is that two teams of two compete to grab prizes from the "Cage" before their time runs out and the doors close. Teams can add to the amount of time they have by answering trivia questions. There are three rounds of gameplay, after which the team that has banked the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps everything that they grabbed and gets to play in the final round, "Beat the Cage," which features the biggest prizes of the night.

Raid the Cage host

Actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr. is serving as the host for Raid the Cage. Wayans Jr. has starred in several TV series throughout his career, with most viewers knowing him from his time on New Girl and Happy Endings. He also has a brand-new TV show that will premiere on CBS in the near future, Poppa's House. Some of Wayans Jr.'s other credits include the movies Let's Be Cops and The Other Guys.

Wayans Jr. isn't handling things alone, however, as Jeannie Mai Jenkins is set to serve as the Raid the Cage co-host. Mai Jenkins is a Daytime Emmy winner for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for her show The Real. She has also appeared on America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation and earlier in 2023 co-hosted the 71st Miss Universe competition.

The new co-hosts did a promo for the show that you can check out right here:

Get in, get out, get rich! 💰Meet your host and co-host for #RaidTheCage on CBS.*drum roll please* 🥁 — Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mai Jenkins pic.twitter.com/kQ3PE68zcYSeptember 7, 2023 See more

How to watch Raid the Cage

Raid the Cage is going to air live on CBS, so anyone with a traditional TV subscription or a TV antenna that receives local over-the-air station signals can tune in to watch. Another option is live TV streaming services that carry CBS, which include Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Paramount Plus also is going to have the show, with the ability to watch it live and on-demand, depending on what subscription you have to the streaming service. If you are a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscriber, then you can access your local CBS channel through Paramount Plus and watch the game show live. If you are signed up for Paramount Plus Essential, then you can watch Raid the Cage the next day on-demand.