Searching for Soul Food: release date, trailer and everything we know about the food docuseries

The food documentary series has been very popular of late, with a new one arriving on Hulu in Searching for Soul Food. Celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds will look deeper into the American cuisine of soul food and how it has spread to various countries around the world.

Searching for Soul Food is the latest project from the Onyx Collective, which highlights TV and movies from creatives of color and other underrepresented groups. Some of the projects that have been a part of the brand include legal drama Reasonable Doubt, Oscar-winning music documentary Summer of Soul and docuseries The 1619 Project.

With that said, here's everything we know about Searching for Soul Food.

Searching for Soul Food premieres Friday, June 2, on Hulu. All eight episodes of the docuseries are going to be available on June 2.

Searching for Soul Food plot

Originating in the southern United States, the Black tradition of soul food has evolved since brought by African slaves. Celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds looks deeper into the cuisine through Searching for Soul Food. Each episode takes place in various countries around the world to explain their take on soul food.

Here is the official synopsis according to Hulu:

"Searching for Soul Food follows rock star celebrity chef, Alisa Reynolds, as she discovers what soul food looks like around the world. As she seeks out the food, she'll also explore the stories, the people and the traditions of each place she visits, bringing her own flavor right along with her. The international journey finds Chef Reynolds exploring the culinary worlds of Mississippi, Oklahoma, Appalachia, South Africa, Italy, Jamaica, Peru and Los Angeles."

Searching for Soul Food host

Alisa Reynolds (Image credit: Hulu)

Searching for Soul Food is hosted by Chef Alisa Reynolds. Reynolds is the owner of popular Los Angeles eatery My 2 Cents, which has some of the best shrimp and grits one can get in the city. She's also a classically trained chef from Los Angeles who moved to New York to train under David Burke, who was known for his time as an Iron Chef participant.

Searching for Soul Food trailer

Here is the trailer for Searching for Soul Food:

Searching for Soul Food locations

Here is the episode by episode breakdown of where Chef Reynolds is heading to in Searching for Soul Food:

Searching for Soul Food episode 1: Mississippi

Searching for Soul Food episode 2: Oklahoma

Searching for Soul Food episode 3: Appalachia

Searching for Soul Food episode 4: Cape Town, South Africa

Searching for Soul Food episode 5: Naples, Italy

Searching for Soul Food episode 6: Portland, Jamaica

Searching for Soul Food episode 7: Lima, Peru

Searching for Soul Food episode 8: Los Angeles

How to watch Searching for Soul Food

Searching For Soul Food can be streamed on Hulu. The service costs $7.99 for ad-enabled or $14.99 for ad-free streaming each month. There is also a Disney Bundle that gets users Hulu and Disney Plus for $9.99 (with higher tiers offering ad-free streaming or ESPN Plus available for more). You can also combine Hulu with live TV channels with the aptly named Hulu with Live TV.