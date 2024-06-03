Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate — release date, moderator and everything we know

Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate is the first head-to-head debate before the General Election, which takes place on Thursday, July 4.

With Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer ahead in the polls, he will be extra keen to ensure he doesn't make any big gaffs, while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be hoping this will provide a chance to kickstart his campaign.



Michael Jermey, ITV's Director of News and Current Affairs said: "Millions of viewers value the election debates. They provide a chance to see and hear the party leaders set out their pitch to the country, debate directly with each other and take questions from voters. ITV is pleased to be broadcasting the first debate in this year's election campaign."

Meanwhile, the next debate head-to-head debate between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer is taking place on the BBC on Wednesday, June 26.

What time is Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate?

Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate is on ITV1 on Tuesday, June 4 at 9 pm and will end at 10.10 pm. It is followed by The ITV Election Interviews, which sees Anushka Asthana invite the leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey, SNP leader John Swinney, Reform UK leader Richard Tice and co-leaders of the Green Party Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay to answer her questions in extended interviews. If you're in the mood for irony, the Sunak v Starmer debate is in the same slot as the first episode of Love Island 2024 was shown the previous night!

Is Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate live?

Yes it is. It's being filmed live in front of a studio audience, so anything could happen!

Who's the moderator?

Julie Etchingham. The 54-year-old journalist also hosted debates in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

