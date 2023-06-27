Take Me Back for Christmas: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

While July isn't known for snow and hot cocoa, it's the perfect time to cozy up under the palm trees for Christmas in July 2023 on Hallmark Channel. This season, two brand-new original movies are debuting during the month-long celebration, A Royal Christmas Crush and Take Me Back for Christmas.

Take Me Back for Christmas stars Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier as a married couple whose chemistry has fallen flat. After a fateful wish is granted, this married woman finds out what life could be like, but there's something missing.

Here's what we know about Take Me Back for Christmas.

Take Me Back for Christmas premieres Saturday, July 15, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

As of this writing, there's no word on when the movie might be available in the UK but as soon as we hear something we'll let you know.

Take Me Back for Christmas plot

Here's the synopsis of Take Me Back for Christmas from Hallmark Channel: "A Christmas wish gives Renée the successful life she’d always dreamed of but is her new reality as perfect as it seems?"

Take Me Back for Christmas cast

Vanessa Lengies plays Renee in Take Me Back for Christmas. She's known for roles in Glee, True Lies and Turner & Hooch. Lengies previously appeared in Heart of the Holidays on Hallmark Channel.

Corey Sevier is no stranger to Hallmark Channel movies, appearing in a number of movies including The Secret Sauce, Road Trip Romance, Noel Next Door and The Dog Lovers Guide to Dating, as well as Heart of the Holidays, which he also directed. He also had a recurring role in the Hallmark series Debbie Macomber's Cedar Cove. Sevier has had guest roles in popular shows like Supernatural, CSI: Miami, Psych and Mistresses.

Take Me Back for Christmas trailer

As soon as a trailer is available for Take Me Back for Christmas we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Take Me Back for Christmas

Take Me Back for Christmas is a Hallmark Channel original movie. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. For example, Hallmark now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access the channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Christmas in July movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.