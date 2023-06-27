Take Me Back for Christmas: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
Corey Sevier and Vanessa Lengies star in this Christmas in July debut.
While July isn't known for snow and hot cocoa, it's the perfect time to cozy up under the palm trees for Christmas in July 2023 on Hallmark Channel. This season, two brand-new original movies are debuting during the month-long celebration, A Royal Christmas Crush and Take Me Back for Christmas.
Take Me Back for Christmas stars Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier as a married couple whose chemistry has fallen flat. After a fateful wish is granted, this married woman finds out what life could be like, but there's something missing.
Here's what we know about Take Me Back for Christmas.
Take Me Back for Christmas release date
Take Me Back for Christmas premieres Saturday, July 15, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
As of this writing, there's no word on when the movie might be available in the UK but as soon as we hear something we'll let you know.
Take Me Back for Christmas plot
Here's the synopsis of Take Me Back for Christmas from Hallmark Channel: "A Christmas wish gives Renée the successful life she’d always dreamed of but is her new reality as perfect as it seems?"
Take Me Back for Christmas cast
Vanessa Lengies plays Renee in Take Me Back for Christmas. She's known for roles in Glee, True Lies and Turner & Hooch. Lengies previously appeared in Heart of the Holidays on Hallmark Channel.
Corey Sevier is no stranger to Hallmark Channel movies, appearing in a number of movies including The Secret Sauce, Road Trip Romance, Noel Next Door and The Dog Lovers Guide to Dating, as well as Heart of the Holidays, which he also directed. He also had a recurring role in the Hallmark series Debbie Macomber's Cedar Cove. Sevier has had guest roles in popular shows like Supernatural, CSI: Miami, Psych and Mistresses.
Take Me Back for Christmas trailer
As soon as a trailer is available for Take Me Back for Christmas we'll have it for you right here.
How to watch Take Me Back for Christmas
Take Me Back for Christmas is a Hallmark Channel original movie. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. For example, Hallmark now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access the channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Christmas in July movies you'll need access to the channel.
Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.