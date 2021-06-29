'The Big Body Hotel' — everything you need to know

The Big Body Hotel is a reality TV series that aims to promote body positivity by offering plus-size people to chance to have a life-changing getaway without the usual hang-ups.

The Discovery+ exclusive sees eight groups of guests jetting off to the tropical island of Antigua to stay at a resort that has been designed specifically for big-bodied people.

Along the way, they take part in activities and challenges and open up about their own personal struggles and some of the difficulties they have faced in the past.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Big Body Hotel!

When is The Big Body Hotel on TV?

The Big Body Hotel has been available to watch on Discovery+ since 12 March, but is about to air on TV in the UK on Quest Red on Tuesdays at 9pm starting Tuesday 29 June.

How many episodes of The Big Body Hotel are there?

The first season of The Big Body Hotel is eight episodes long and each episode is around 45 minutes long.

What’s the premise?

The Big Body Hotel sees groups of plus-size people travelling to Antigua to enjoy a dream getaway at the Catamaran Hotel in Antigua. The hotel has a specially designed resort which has been built to cater to the needs of plus-size people where they won’t have to worry about anything and can just enjoy a stress and prejudice-free holiday of a lifetime.

The guests are encouraged to work with the specialist staff like body confidence coach and plus-size model Mel Cohen in order to learn to love themselves and their bodies, as well taking part in challenges to try and abandon some of their own anxieties.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Discovery Plus released a teaser for the series on Twitter after it landed on the streaming service, which you can watch below!

In it, you get a glimpse of the sun-kissed island of Antigua, the types of experiences they’ll take part in, and get to hear from some of the guests themselves! They explain just how much being part of the show has meant to them — one guest even called his time at The Big Body Hotel “the best experience ever!”