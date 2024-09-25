The Floor season 2: release date, host and everything we know about the game show

Who's ready to head out on The Floor? The Fox game show that premiered in January 2024 is back with an all-new, bigger season as The Floor season 2 arrives to entertain viewers.

Created by the team behind popular shows Big Brother, Deal or No Deal and The Voice (John del Mol's Talpa), The Floor is a game show growing in popularity around the world, including the US, where the first season’s debut was the most-watched unscripted debut for Fox in 13 years. And this year, they are ramping things up, increasing the number of contestants at the start from 81 to 100, making for a bigger, presumably more intense game.

Taking the place of popular Fox summer game shows like The 1% Club and The Quiz with Balls, find all of the key details about The Floor season 2 below.

The Floor season 2 premieres on Fox on Wednesday, September 25, at 9 pm ET/PT.

Wednesdays will be game show night on Fox, as the network's The Masked Singer season 12 also airs at 8 pm ET/PT on Wednesday nights.

In order to watch The Floor season 2 live, you must have access to the Fox network, whether that be through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service that carries the station (i.e., Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV). If you've cut the cord on live TV or need to catch up with the show on-demand, all episodes will stream on Hulu the day after they air on Fox (so Thursdays).

The Floor season 2 host

Rob Lowe returns as the host of The Floor for season 2. In addition to his game show hosting duties for Fox, the Emmy-nominated actor (The West Wing) also stars in 9-1-1: Lone Star for the network; 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 is now airing its final season.

This isn't Lowe’s first go-around as a game show host. He previously hosted the game show Mental Samurai for Fox, which lasted two seasons.

The Floor season 2 game play

If you want a quick understanding of the rules of The Floor, here's a description:

A hundred contestants stand on an interactive LED game floor featuring 100 squares, each representing a different trivia category. The first challenger, selected at random, must choose one of their neighboring opponents to go head-to-head in an epic quiz duel in the opponent's category in a 45-second contest testing their knowledge. The winner takes over the loser's square, expanding their territory, while the loser exits the game. The winner then chooses to continue to go on the offensive and challenge more opponents, or let The Floor chase a new challenger. The contestant who takes control over The Floor wins a grand prize.

There is also a new feature to the game this year, the Time Boost. If a contestant wins three challenges in a row, they earn themselves a five-second bonus.

The Floor season 2 trailer

Get a sneak peek at the new season with The Floor season 2 trailer right here: