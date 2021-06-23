The Hundred: Squads, start date, rules, and how to watch the new cricket competition

The captains of the eight teams who'll be taking part in The Hundred this summer

The Hundred will begin in July 2021 and with a host of stars from Britain and the rest of the world playing, cricket fans will be licking their lips in anticipation.

After the success of the T20 format of cricket, the ECB hopes this fast-paced and entertaining format of the game, which sees teams face one hundred balls per match, will appeal to new audiences.

Here's everything you need to know about The Hundred.

When does The Hundred start?

The first ball will be bowled on Wednesday 21 July, with the women’s Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles, which will be shown on the BBC and Sky in the UK (for details on how to watch the cricket in the US see below).

The Hundred will offer equal prize money for the men's and women's tournament and will be the first major UK team sporting competition in history to launch with a standalone women's fixture.

The men's competition starts on 22 July with Invincibles taking on Originals — the rest of the schedule will see men's and women's doubleheaders staged on the same day, with the ambition of elevating women's cricket.

The finals will take place at Lord's on Saturday 21 August.

The Hundred: How to watch in the the UK

Every match will be available on Sky, but many will be available free-to-air and the BBC will cover 18 games in total, with 10 men’s games on BBC TV, three women’s on BBC TV, and five streamed on BBC Sport website/Red Button.

The BBC will show both the men's and women's finals, with Isa Guha presenting coverage and England legends including Michael Vaughan and Phil Tufnell providing commentary.

Tailenders trio, Jimmy Anderson, Greg James, and Felix White, will also be part of the TV coverage throughout the tournament and will also join the team live for both finals.

Sky Sports channel Sky Sports Cricket will become Sky Sports The Hundred for the duration of the tournament, with Freddie Flintoff fronting the broadcaster's coverage, with stars such as Kevin Pietersen, Stuart Broad, Tammy Beaumont — who will also play for London Spirit during the tournament — and Dinesh Karthik also joining him.

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram, Sri Lanka superstar Kumar Sangakkara, West Indies' two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy, and former Australia Women star Mel Jones, will also be part of the team.

Freddie Flintoff will lead Sky's team covering The Hundred (Image credit: Sky)

Each of the 68 games — 34 men and 34 women — will be shown live on Sky Sports The Hundred as well as on Sky Sports Mix, while all women's matches and a significant number of men's games will be streamed live on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.

Broad spoke to Sky Sports about his excitement at being part of the broadcasting team for the tournament: "We've got the best players in the world playing on some of the best cricket grounds in the world. What's not to love?" he said.

The Hundred: How to watch in the the US

US viewers can watch the action on Willow TV. Willow TV is available through Sling TV.

The Hundred: What are the rules?

Each inning will comprise of 100 balls only. One over will feature a spell of 10 balls with one bowler either bowling five or 10 consecutive balls. The decision to employ one or two bowlers in one over lies with the captain.

After every 10 deliveries, the bowling ends will change. One bowler is allowed to deliver a maximum of 20 balls in a match. Apart from these, the bowling side can exercise a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes. The coach will be allowed to discuss the tactics with players on the field during the timeout.

In the tournament, a team will get a chance to lock horns with each of the seven other once, plus one extra match before the top three progress to the Finals. In the finals, the teams at the second and third position on the score tally will fight the top contender.

Eight teams will be battling it out for glory (Image credit: BBC)

The Hundred: Who will be playing?

The tournament will feature a total of eight teams based in seven different cities with two teams from London.

Oval Invincibles and London Spirit will represent the capital, with Welsh Fire from Cardiff, Manchester Originals from Old Trafford, Manchester, Northern Superchargers from Leeds and Southern Brave from Southampton.

Trent Rockets will represent Northampton, while Birmingham Phoenix will represent Birmingham in the tournament. The teams will comprise both men’s and women’s squads with each having 15 players. As per rules, only three overseas cricketers are allowed to be a part of one team each.

The Hundred: The squads

Trent Rockets

Men

Joe Root (England contracted)

Rashid Khan

D'Arcy Short

Alex Hales

Lewis Gregory

Dawid Malan

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Steven Mullaney

Tom Moores

Matthew Carter

Luke Wood

Luke Wright

Ben Cox

Timm van der Gugten

Samit Patel

Women

Nat Sciver

Katherine Brunt

Elyse Villani

Kathryn Bryce

Abbey Freeborn

Nancy Harman

Lucy Higham

Sarah Glenn

Sophie Molineux

Annabel Sutherland

Alicia Presland

Teresa Graves

Southern Brave

Men

Jofra Archer (England contracted)

Andre Russell

Danny Briggs

James Vince

Liam Dawson

Chris Jordan

Tymal Mills

Delray Rawlins

Alex Davies

George Garton

Ross Whiteley

Max Waller

Craig Overton

Women

Anya Shrubsole

Stafanie Taylor

Danni Wyatt

Maia Bouchier

Sophia Dunkley

Freya Kemp

Tara Norris

Carla Rudd

Paige Scholfield

Lauren Bell

Sonia Odedra

Amelia Kerr

Fi Morris

Smriti Mandhana

Northern Superchargers

Men

Ben Stokes (England red-ball contracted player)

Aaron Finch

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Chris Lynn

Adil Rashid

Adam Lyth

David Willey

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Brydon Carse

John Simpson

Olly Stone

Matthew Potts

Matthew Fisher

Harry Brook

Callum Parkinson

Women

Lauren Winfield-Hill

Katie Levick

Hollie Armitage

Helen Fenby

Bess Heath

Beth Langston

Linsey Smith

Nicola Carey

Alice Davidson-Richards

Alyssa Healy

Jemimah Rodrigues

Phoebe Graham

Ami Campbell

Welsh Fire

Men

Ollie Pope

Jonny Bairstow

Tom Banton

Ben Duckett

Qais Ahmad

Liam Plunkett

David Payne

Ryan Higgins

Kieron Pollard

Jhye Richardson

Jake Ball

Iain Cockbain

Josh Cobb

Matthew Critchley

David Lloyd

Women

Alex Griffiths

Georgia Hennessy

Lauren Filer

Katie George

Sophie Luff

Natasha Wraith

Amy Gordon

Jess Jonassen

Meg Lanning

Beth Mooney

Bryony Smith

Sarah Taylor

Oval Invincibles

Men

Sam Curran (England contracted)

Rory Burns (England contracted)

Sunil Narine

Jason Roy

Sam Billings

Tom Curran

Sandeep Lamichhane

Reece Topley

Will Jacks

Laurie Evans

Nathan Sowter

Alex Blake

Saqib Mahmood

Colin Ingram

Brandon Glover

Jordan Clark

Women

Fran Wilson

Georgia Adams

Tash Farrant

Megan Belt

Eva Gray

Marizanne Kapp

Rhianna Southby

Sarah Bryce

Alice Capsey

Jo Gardner

Dane Van Niekerk

Mady Villiers

Grace Gibbs

Manchester Originals

Men

Jos Buttler (England contracted)

Phil Salt

Matt Parkinson

Joe Clarke

Wayne Madsen

Nicholas Pooran

Lockie Ferguson

Tom Hartley

Jamie Overton

Shadab Khan

Tom Lammonby

Steven Finn

Colin Ackermann

Richard Gleeson

Women

Kate Cross

Danielle Collins

Mignon du Preez

Alice Dyson

Cordelia Griffith

Hannah Jones

Lizelle Lee

Georgie Boyce

Natalie Brown

Ellie Threlkeld

Alex Hartley

Emma Lamb

Sophie Ecclestone

Harmanpreet Kaur

London Spirit

Men

Zak Crawley (England contracted)

Glenn Maxwell

Eoin Morgan

Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Amir

Mark Wood

Joe Denly

Dan Lawrence

Mason Crane

Adam Rossington

Roelof Van Der Merwe

Jade Dernbach

Luis Reece

Ravi Bopara

Chris Wood

Women

Heather Knight (captain)

Deandra Dottin

Naomi Dattani

Amara Carr

Aylish Cranstone

Danielle Gibson

Susie Rowe

Chloe Tryon

Charlie Dean

Freya Davies

Hannah Jones

Sophie Munro

Tammy Beaumont

Deepti Sharma

Birmingham Phoenix

Men

Chris Woakes

Dom Sibley

Liam Livingstone

Moeen Ali

Kane Williamson

Benny Howell

Tom Helm

Shaheen Afridi

Pat Brown

Adam Hose

Adam Zampa

Henry Brookes

Chris Cooke

Tom Abell

Daniel Bell-Drummond

Miles Hammond

Women

Sophie Devine (captain)

Amy Jones

Ashleigh Gardner

Ria Fackrell

Eve Jones

Marie Kelly

Emily Arlott

Kirstie Gordon

Phoebe Franklin

Abtaha Maqsood

Thea Brookes

Gwen Davies

Isabelle Wong

Georgia Elwiss

Shafali Verma