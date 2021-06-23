The Hundred: Squads, start date, rules, and how to watch the new cricket competition
By Sean Marland
The Hundred will see some of cricket's biggest stars playing in an exciting new format this summer.
The Hundred will begin in July 2021 and with a host of stars from Britain and the rest of the world playing, cricket fans will be licking their lips in anticipation.
After the success of the T20 format of cricket, the ECB hopes this fast-paced and entertaining format of the game, which sees teams face one hundred balls per match, will appeal to new audiences.
Here's everything you need to know about The Hundred.
When does The Hundred start?
The first ball will be bowled on Wednesday 21 July, with the women’s Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles, which will be shown on the BBC and Sky in the UK (for details on how to watch the cricket in the US see below).
The Hundred will offer equal prize money for the men's and women's tournament and will be the first major UK team sporting competition in history to launch with a standalone women's fixture.
The men's competition starts on 22 July with Invincibles taking on Originals — the rest of the schedule will see men's and women's doubleheaders staged on the same day, with the ambition of elevating women's cricket.
The finals will take place at Lord's on Saturday 21 August.
The Hundred: How to watch in the the UK
Every match will be available on Sky, but many will be available free-to-air and the BBC will cover 18 games in total, with 10 men’s games on BBC TV, three women’s on BBC TV, and five streamed on BBC Sport website/Red Button.
The BBC will show both the men's and women's finals, with Isa Guha presenting coverage and England legends including Michael Vaughan and Phil Tufnell providing commentary.
Tailenders trio, Jimmy Anderson, Greg James, and Felix White, will also be part of the TV coverage throughout the tournament and will also join the team live for both finals.
Sky Sports channel Sky Sports Cricket will become Sky Sports The Hundred for the duration of the tournament, with Freddie Flintoff fronting the broadcaster's coverage, with stars such as Kevin Pietersen, Stuart Broad, Tammy Beaumont — who will also play for London Spirit during the tournament — and Dinesh Karthik also joining him.
Pakistan legend Wasim Akram, Sri Lanka superstar Kumar Sangakkara, West Indies' two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy, and former Australia Women star Mel Jones, will also be part of the team.
Each of the 68 games — 34 men and 34 women — will be shown live on Sky Sports The Hundred as well as on Sky Sports Mix, while all women's matches and a significant number of men's games will be streamed live on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.
Broad spoke to Sky Sports about his excitement at being part of the broadcasting team for the tournament: "We've got the best players in the world playing on some of the best cricket grounds in the world. What's not to love?" he said.
The Hundred: How to watch in the the US
US viewers can watch the action on Willow TV. Willow TV is available through Sling TV.
The Hundred: What are the rules?
Each inning will comprise of 100 balls only. One over will feature a spell of 10 balls with one bowler either bowling five or 10 consecutive balls. The decision to employ one or two bowlers in one over lies with the captain.
After every 10 deliveries, the bowling ends will change. One bowler is allowed to deliver a maximum of 20 balls in a match. Apart from these, the bowling side can exercise a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes. The coach will be allowed to discuss the tactics with players on the field during the timeout.
In the tournament, a team will get a chance to lock horns with each of the seven other once, plus one extra match before the top three progress to the Finals. In the finals, the teams at the second and third position on the score tally will fight the top contender.
The Hundred: Who will be playing?
The tournament will feature a total of eight teams based in seven different cities with two teams from London.
Oval Invincibles and London Spirit will represent the capital, with Welsh Fire from Cardiff, Manchester Originals from Old Trafford, Manchester, Northern Superchargers from Leeds and Southern Brave from Southampton.
Trent Rockets will represent Northampton, while Birmingham Phoenix will represent Birmingham in the tournament. The teams will comprise both men’s and women’s squads with each having 15 players. As per rules, only three overseas cricketers are allowed to be a part of one team each.
The Hundred: The squads
Trent Rockets
Men
Joe Root (England contracted)
Rashid Khan
D'Arcy Short
Alex Hales
Lewis Gregory
Dawid Malan
Nathan Coulter-Nile
Steven Mullaney
Tom Moores
Matthew Carter
Luke Wood
Luke Wright
Ben Cox
Timm van der Gugten
Samit Patel
Women
Nat Sciver
Katherine Brunt
Elyse Villani
Kathryn Bryce
Abbey Freeborn
Nancy Harman
Lucy Higham
Sarah Glenn
Sophie Molineux
Annabel Sutherland
Alicia Presland
Teresa Graves
Southern Brave
Men
Jofra Archer (England contracted)
Andre Russell
Danny Briggs
James Vince
Liam Dawson
Chris Jordan
Tymal Mills
Delray Rawlins
Alex Davies
George Garton
Ross Whiteley
Max Waller
Craig Overton
Women
Anya Shrubsole
Stafanie Taylor
Danni Wyatt
Maia Bouchier
Sophia Dunkley
Freya Kemp
Tara Norris
Carla Rudd
Paige Scholfield
Lauren Bell
Sonia Odedra
Amelia Kerr
Fi Morris
Smriti Mandhana
Northern Superchargers
Men
Ben Stokes (England red-ball contracted player)
Aaron Finch
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Chris Lynn
Adil Rashid
Adam Lyth
David Willey
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Brydon Carse
John Simpson
Olly Stone
Matthew Potts
Matthew Fisher
Harry Brook
Callum Parkinson
Women
Lauren Winfield-Hill
Katie Levick
Hollie Armitage
Helen Fenby
Bess Heath
Beth Langston
Linsey Smith
Nicola Carey
Alice Davidson-Richards
Alyssa Healy
Jemimah Rodrigues
Phoebe Graham
Ami Campbell
Welsh Fire
Men
Ollie Pope
Jonny Bairstow
Tom Banton
Ben Duckett
Qais Ahmad
Liam Plunkett
David Payne
Ryan Higgins
Kieron Pollard
Jhye Richardson
Jake Ball
Iain Cockbain
Josh Cobb
Matthew Critchley
David Lloyd
Women
Alex Griffiths
Georgia Hennessy
Lauren Filer
Katie George
Sophie Luff
Natasha Wraith
Amy Gordon
Jess Jonassen
Meg Lanning
Beth Mooney
Bryony Smith
Sarah Taylor
Oval Invincibles
Men
Sam Curran (England contracted)
Rory Burns (England contracted)
Sunil Narine
Jason Roy
Sam Billings
Tom Curran
Sandeep Lamichhane
Reece Topley
Will Jacks
Laurie Evans
Nathan Sowter
Alex Blake
Saqib Mahmood
Colin Ingram
Brandon Glover
Jordan Clark
Women
Fran Wilson
Georgia Adams
Tash Farrant
Megan Belt
Eva Gray
Marizanne Kapp
Rhianna Southby
Sarah Bryce
Alice Capsey
Jo Gardner
Dane Van Niekerk
Mady Villiers
Grace Gibbs
Manchester Originals
Men
Jos Buttler (England contracted)
Phil Salt
Matt Parkinson
Joe Clarke
Wayne Madsen
Nicholas Pooran
Lockie Ferguson
Tom Hartley
Jamie Overton
Shadab Khan
Tom Lammonby
Steven Finn
Colin Ackermann
Richard Gleeson
Women
Kate Cross
Danielle Collins
Mignon du Preez
Alice Dyson
Cordelia Griffith
Hannah Jones
Lizelle Lee
Georgie Boyce
Natalie Brown
Ellie Threlkeld
Alex Hartley
Emma Lamb
Sophie Ecclestone
Harmanpreet Kaur
London Spirit
Men
Zak Crawley (England contracted)
Glenn Maxwell
Eoin Morgan
Mohammad Nabi
Mohammad Amir
Mark Wood
Joe Denly
Dan Lawrence
Mason Crane
Adam Rossington
Roelof Van Der Merwe
Jade Dernbach
Luis Reece
Ravi Bopara
Chris Wood
Women
Heather Knight (captain)
Deandra Dottin
Naomi Dattani
Amara Carr
Aylish Cranstone
Danielle Gibson
Susie Rowe
Chloe Tryon
Charlie Dean
Freya Davies
Hannah Jones
Sophie Munro
Tammy Beaumont
Deepti Sharma
Birmingham Phoenix
Men
Chris Woakes
Dom Sibley
Liam Livingstone
Moeen Ali
Kane Williamson
Benny Howell
Tom Helm
Shaheen Afridi
Pat Brown
Adam Hose
Adam Zampa
Henry Brookes
Chris Cooke
Tom Abell
Daniel Bell-Drummond
Miles Hammond
Women
Sophie Devine (captain)
Amy Jones
Ashleigh Gardner
Ria Fackrell
Eve Jones
Marie Kelly
Emily Arlott
Kirstie Gordon
Phoebe Franklin
Abtaha Maqsood
Thea Brookes
Gwen Davies
Isabelle Wong
Georgia Elwiss
Shafali Verma
