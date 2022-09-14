The Imperfects season 2: everything we know so far

Will we be seeing a second season of The Imperfects?

The Imperfects season 2 hasn't been confirmed yet, but the ending of season 1 definitely left the door open for more episodes further down the line.

The finale of The Imperfects season 1 didn't quite go according to plan, with our three lead characters unable to cure themselves for good and finding out that there was a much darker answer at the end of their search. For more on that, check out our The Imperfects ending explained guide.

Following this bombshell ending it's understandable that fans might be hungry for even more, so we'll have to wait patiently to find out if the latest Netflix series has been renewed for another round.

Until then, here's what could happen if The Imperfects season 2 went ahead.

We don't know if The Imperfects has been renewed yet so it's hard to say, but if it is we won't be seeing any new episodes until at least 2023.

It all depends on how many people have tuned in to the first season and whether or not Netflix thinks it's worth giving us another round, but there are definitely some unanswered questions so a second season has not been officially ruled out just yet.

The first series of The Imperfects landed on Netflix on September 8, so it might be a while for the streamer to confirm whether or not it has been renewed.

The Imperfects lead characters Tilda, Juan and Abbi. (Image credit: Netflix )

Will The Imperfects cast return for season 2?

With all the major players still alive after the events of the first season, it's likely we'd be seeing them again if a second one was confirmed. Leading trio Juan, Abbi and Tilda are still looking for answers, after discovering the cure didn't work long-term.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sydney Burke showed her true colors and we also learned some dark truths about Dr. Alex Sarkov, so fans will no doubt want answers regarding these characters too.

The main series cast consists of Italia Ricci, Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal, Iñaki Godoy, Rhys Nicholson, Celina Martin, and Kyra Zagorsky, and so far they could all be set to come back for another season, we'll just have to wait and see what happens.

Is there a trailer?

No - it hasn't even been renewed yet! Watch this space and we'll keep you updated...