'The Resident' - Everything you need to know about Season 4

Season 4 of the The Resident is finally here, and after Season 3 ended three episodes early due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans of the show are eagerly anticipating the new season of the hit medical drama. Unfortunately, the pandemic had a huge impact on Season 3, causing production to shut down mid-season, meaning the last three episodes of the show were never finished.

Following the announcement of the series renewal back in May, FOX entertainment president Michael Thorn told the media in statement:

"The Resident is such an important part of FOX, and we're so pleased it will be returning next season. We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for this show, and, of course, our friends at 20th Century Fox Television," Hollywood Reporter reports.

**The remainder of this post contains mild spoilers for past seasons of The Resident**

While Season 3 ended somewhat abruptly, the episode which became the unexpected season finale was eerily well-timed. Chastain Park Memorial was dealing with its own outbreak of a superbug, just as the coronavirus pandemic hit in real life. While the doctors were able to contain the spread of the Candida auras superbug in The Resident, sadly not everyone got out of the drama alive.

Kit Voss discovered that her son-in-law, Derek, had contracted the bug from a contaminated ventilator, but his symptoms of fever and loss of vision to name but a few soon, turned deadly when an abscess was discovered on his spine. However, while neurosurgeon Cain was operating on Derek to remove the abscess, another patient called Justine also needed emergency attention. Justine, who also happened to be an old college flame of Cain's, arrived at the ER with jaw pain, only for her health to take a dangerous turn while Cain was in theatre with Derek, and sadly Justine died in surgery despite Cain's best efforts to save her.

When will 'The Resident' Season 4 premier?

The Resident Season 4 will premier on FOX on January 12th at 8pm. The episodes will then air the following day on Hulu as they have was previous seasons. In pre-pandemic times the show usually premiered in September - with Season 3 launching on FOX on September 24th 2019. However, the fourth season has been delayed until this year due to a halt in filming during 2020.

FOX is available on most every major streaming service in the United States.



How to watch 'The Resident' Season 4 anywhere in the world

If you're not in your usual Fox viewing market and still want to watch The Resident, a VPN might be just the thing you need. A VPN allows your network traffic to flow through a specific set of servers in a specific country. So if you want to watch Fox in the U.S., you can watch Fox in the U.S.

What is the plot of the new season of 'The Resident'?

The long-awaited return of The Resident launches with a very topical episode, which will focus on the coronavirus pandemic that turned our lives upside down in 2020.

Series co-creator Amy Holden Jones told US Weekly exactly how they plan to open Season 4. She said: "Our premier deals with the early days of the outbreak, focusing on the effect on our hero doctors and nurses as they risk their lives daily.

"Long-term, sadly, the after effects if COVID-19 will go on, even after we have a vaccine, and we'll be there to show that as well."

As well as focusing on the pandemic, Season 4 will also pick up the storylines that were left unfinished in Season 3, meaning the show could potentially pick up were it left off in 2019.

Speaking of the unfinished plots in The Resident back in April last year, Executive producer Todd Harthan told TVLine: "We had all these building blocks - scripts that were written, and some extra footage. And now we have this period of time where we can look at those pieced and say, 'How best do we want to use those things were still excited about?' We're not just saying we'll take the [last] three episodes of Season 3 and start next season [with them]. There are some big pieces that will remain intact, but some other things are being reimagined."

There is also the much-anticipated wedding of Conrad and Nic to look forward to - something that fans of the series have been waiting a long time for.

Who stars in 'The Resident'?

As well as most of the familiar faces from previous seasons returning for Season 4, there will also be some new characters making their debut. The familiar faces making a comeback include...

Matt Czuchry as Conrad Hawkins

Emily VanCamp as Nic Nevin

Manish Dayal as Devon Pravesh

Jane Leaves as Kitt Voss

Moris Chestnut as Barrett Cain

Shaunette Renee Wilson as Mina Okafor

Bruce Greenwood as Randolph Bell

Glenn Morshower as Marshall Winthrop

Malcom-Jamal Warner as AJ "The Raptor" Austin

There are also some new additions to the cast, including Conrad Ricamora. The How to Get Away With Murder star, who played computer hacker Oliver Hampton for six seasons, will appear as Dr Jake Wong, a plastic surgeon who also happens to be the former stepson of Dr Bell.