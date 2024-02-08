The South Westerlies season 1: trailer, cast, episode guide, exclusive interview and everything we know

The South Westerlies season one is an Acorn TV Original drama starring Mistresses star Orla Brady and Sleeping with the Enemy's Patrick Bergin, coming soon to Drama.

The South Westerlies lands on Drama on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 pm and new episodes will air weekly. It is also on UKTV Play and Acorn TV.

It is also available to watch internationally on Apple TV Plus.

The South Westerlies season one premise

When single-mother Kate Ryan breezes into a small Irish coastal town with her teenage son Conor she appears to be just another holiday maker enjoying a summer break in the breathtaking West Cork setting. Yet there’s much more to her than meets the eye!

As The South Westerlies gets underway, it’s revealed that Kate (Mistresses star Orla Brady) is a plant, sent by her Norwegian employer, NorskVentus.

Kate’s mission during the six-parter is to harness her local knowledge and persuade the community to accept the corporation’s plans for a wind farm in exchange for a lucrative promotion.

But there’s a reason she hasn’t been back to fictional Carrigeen for 15 years and, as Kate gets reacquainted with the people she’s shunned, her past threatens to blow up her future!

Who’s who — cast and characters

Orla Brady — Kate Ryan

A go-getting career woman and single mum, Kate’s worked hard to keep her private life private and bring up her son, Conor, on her own.

When her employers convince her to return to Carrigeen in order to secure a promotion, she has no idea how much her life - and everyone else's - is going to change…

Orla Brady has starred in Mistresses, Eternal Law, Banished , Into the Badlands and Star Trek: Picard.

Kate is harbouring a fleet of secrets... (Image credit: Deadpan Pictures/Patrick Redmond/AcornTV)

Sam Barrett — Conor Ryan

Good humoured and grounded teenager Conor is looking forward to starting university in London in the near future, so he’s more than happy to spend the Summer undercover with his Mammy - especially when he connects with surfer, Poppy.

Will his life be driven off course when he finds out who his father is?

Sam Barrett has starred in The Happy Prince, EastEnders and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One .

It's a coming of age tale for Conor. (Image credit: Deadpan Pictures/Patrick Redmond/AcornTV)

Patrick Bergin — Michael Kelleher

Michael ‘Big Mike’ Kelleher is very proud of the fact he has all his own hair and the energy of a man half his age. Married to Noreen and father to Callum, when he’s not running the Haven Bar, he’s enjoying his ‘big fish/small pond’ status as a local Councillor. Something that’s made him a few enemies…

Big Mike is in his element - until Kate and her family rock up. (Image credit: Deadpan Pictures/Patrick Redmond/AcornTV)

Patrick Bergin has starred in Taffin, Sleeping with the Enemy, Robin Hood, Patriot Games, Ella Enchanted, Red Rock and EastEnders.

Patrick Bergin as chilling villain Martin in '90s thriller Sleeping with the Enemy. (Image credit: Artwork © 1991 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation)

Ger Ryan — Noreen Kelleher

Noreen gives Kate and Conor a warm welcome when they arrive at her home and business, The Haven Guest House. Married to Big Mike and mum to local radio DJ and public personality Callum (Kevin Ryan, Harry Wild ), she often finds herself in the middle of the warring father and son.

Will Kate’s arrival cause chaos for the Kellehers?

Ger Ryan has starred in The Commitments, Family, Amongst Women, Queer as Folk, Intermission, The Street and Three Families .

Eileen Walsh — Breege Muller

Kate’s best friend from a former life, Breege now runs a successful local cafe with her husband Stefan (Julian M. Deuster, Masters of the Air ). She’s deeply hurt when Kate returns, and quickly puts two and two together and figures out who Conor’s father is!

Kate’s worried that Breege will spill the beans, but the Carrigeen local has troubles of her own - her business may be thriving but her marriage is another matter…

Eileen Walsh has starred in The Magdalene Sisters, Pure Mule, Patrick Melrose, Catastrophe and Small Things Like These.

Steve Wall — Finbar 'Baz' Crowley

Recently returned to Carriggeen after two decades in Maui, happy go lucky surfer Baz is delighted to bump into his ex-girlfriend Kate. She is less keen to see him, for reasons which quickly become apparent to Breege. Can Kate get the job done and out of Cork before her secrets and lies come to light and blow up the lives of those she loves? Of course not, sure where’s the fun in that?

Steve Wall has starred in Silent Witness, Moone Boy, Vikings, Raised by Wolves, Rig 45, The English and Dune: Part Two .

Baz is in for a shock... (Image credit: Deadpan Pictures/Patrick Redmond/AcornTV)

Sorcha Cusack — Geraldine ‘Goldie’ Ryan

Kate’s mother and Conor’s grandmother Goldie rocks up to Carrigeen with a hidden agenda and chaos-causing tactics all of her own. Like mother, like daughter!

Sorcha Cusack has starred in Inspector Morse, Casualty, Snatch, Coronation Street , Pete Versus Life, River, This Way Up, A Discovery of Witches, Father Brown and Murdoch Mysteries.

The South Westerlies also stars Kyrre Haugen Sydness (Lilyhammer), Amalie Krogh (Neste sommer), Ingar Helge Gimle (Acquitted), Stephen Lord ( Penny Dreadful ), Lily Nichol ( Lockwood & Co . ) and Caoimhe O'Malley (Clean Sweep).

The South Westerlies season one — episode guide

The South Westerlies — episode one

Environmental consultant and single mother Kate Ryan is tasked by her energy company boss to return to her Summer hometown of Carrigeen in Ireland to quell opposition to their offshore wind farm plans. But not only is she there under the cover of a family holiday, with her teenage son in tow, but it soon turns out there’s a reason why she hasn’t been back for 15 years – namely surfer ex boyfriend Baz!

The South Westerlies - exclusive interview with Orla Brady

When The South Westerlies debuted on Acorn TV in 2020, we caught up with talented actor Orla Brady for an exclusive interview to learn more about her starring role as a mum keeping secrets and filming this homegrown drama in Ireland…

What’s your take on Kate’s undercover predicament? “Writer Catherine Maher wanted to tell a story about a woman in middle-age who is forced by circumstance to go back to a set of people and situations - and one central situation in particular - that she has avoided! In the beginning Kate characterises what she’s doing in Carrigeen as a white lie. The trouble is, once you tell a lie how do you undo it?”

How does Kate’s reappearance impact her former friend Breege Mullen, played by Catastrophe star Eileen Walsh? “This is the central relationship of The South Westerlies and one of the reasons I wanted to do it. As you move through different ages and life circumstances together, those non-romantic relationships are family. I don't think I could live my life and be happy if I didn’t have close women friends. Something has happened and things have gone wrong but they still clearly have a bond and a connection.”

Breege works out pretty quickly that Kate’s ex-boyfriend, carefree surfer Baz Crowley is Conor’s father. Is he in for a shock? “This information and situation is a very unusual piece of life news for Baz to have to cope with, as Conor is just becoming a young man himself!”

What other colourful characters should we look out for? “Ger Ryan as Noreen Kelleher, the owner of The Haven Guest House [where Kate and Conor stay], takes Kate under her wing. Ger’s paired beautifully with Patrick Bergin, who plays her husband, Big Mike. On screen they create a lovely marriage where Noreen forgives him a lot! “In real life Patrick is the opposite to his Sleeping With the Enemy character [he portrayed an infamously controlling husband in the 1991 thriller with Julia Roberts]. He’s like a big hilarious teddy bear on set, singing and bringing in cakes! There are also hilarious flirty scenes with him and Sorcha Cusack, who stars as Kate’s mother, Goldie.”

The setting is beautiful, where was it filmed? “Much to the chagrin of Cork people it was filmed in Wicklow! We have lovely drone sequences where you see the true Cork coastline, however the bulk of our scenes were done in Wicklow town. They were very nice to us - it’s a bustling place but they stopped traffic when we were filming and no one ever got cross!”

What do you think makes this series special? “When I was offered it I thought it was unusual as I usually get offered heavier fare. But I wanted to do it because it’s lighter and breezier. It’s pertinent and topical, because this pretty village is a microcosm of a place of unspoilt beauty that relies on tourism, but with a responsibility to future generations. It’s a burning question! Then, on the more personal front, there isn’t a person alive that doesn’t have regrets in some part of their life and I found that story of someone going back and possibly making things right intriguing… It’s a story of redemption.”

Is there a trailer for The South Westerlies season 1?

There is! It sets the scene, introduces the characters and contains a nice wee nod to Liam Neeson's Taken