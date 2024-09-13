The Tailor of Sin City: next episode, trailer and everything we know about the true crime docu-series

You'll never look at the glitz and glamour of 1970s Las Vegas again after The Tailor of Sin City. This true crime series follows AJ Pratt, a small town tailor who amasses a fortune in Las Vegas after becoming known as the Cocaine King of Las Vegas.

The story is based on a book that is co-authored by Pratt and Sal Manna, The Tailor: How I Dressed Elvis, Escobar, the Mob...and Became the Las Vegas King of Cocaine. With firsthand interviews with Pratt and the people who know him best, this is one of the strangest and over the top Vegas stories you'll ever see.

Here's everything we know about The Tailor of Sin City.

The Tailor of Sin City premieres Thursday, September 12, at 10 pm ET/PT on Sundance TV. New episodes will be available to stream on AMC Plus and Sundance Now on the same day.

Here's what we know about the first episode:

The Tailor of Sin City episode 1: "The Star from the Sticks"

"Small-town tailor AJ Pratt catches the attention of the Kansas City Mob. They move him to Las Vegas, where he's plugged into the star-studded scene designing for celebrities, politicians, and mobsters. He learns a valuable lesson about respect."

Sundance TV is often available through a standard cable subscription. If you don’t have cable, you can watch it through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

You can also watch the series on AMC Plus, which is a standalone service that can be accessed as an add-on channel on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Roku. The streaming service additionally allows you to watch content on your computer or mobile device.

The Tailor of Sin City premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Tailor of Sin City from Sundance TV and AMC Plus:

"The four-part series is a star-studded, sequin-filled, stranger-than-fiction story of how a gifted small-town tailor, AJ Pratt, built a drug and fashion empire in the heart of Sin City. Set in the glitzy nightlife of Las Vegas in the 1970s, the series follows AJ as he catapulted himself into the role of the Cocaine King of Las Vegas with help from both the Mob and the infamous Pablo Escobar, until it all came crashing down. The Tailor of Sin City is the story of AJ Pratt’s rise and fall, told in his own words through archival first-person interviews and through those who knew AJ best, as they attempt to piece together what really happened on this wild, sometimes unbelievable, adventure that was almost lost to history."

The Tailor of Sin City trailer

