The Wall: release date, host and everything you need to know about the game show

The Wall is a game show that combines general trivia knowledge and luck, as contestants' pursuit of a big cash prize is not entirely up to them. That is part of what makes the NBC game show a fun addition to the 2024 summer TV slate.

The Wall is one of many game shows filling out prime time on broadcast networks this summer. On NBC alone there is The Weakest Link and Password, while other networks have ones like The 1% Club, The Quiz with Balls, Lingo, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and more.

But if you're most excited about The Wall, here is everything you need to know about it.

New episodes of The Wall are set to premiere on NBC starting Monday, July 1, at 10 pm ET/PT. Episodes will be available to stream on-demand on Peacock the next day.

The game show is sharing Monday nights on NBC with American Ninja Warrior season 16.

In order to watch The Wall, you need access to NBC, which is available through traditional pay-TV providers, can be received through a TV antenna or can be found on live TV streaming services, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. You can also watch The Wall live on Peacock if you are a Peacock Premium Plus subscriber, otherwise, the show is available the next day for all Peacock subscribers.

Right now, past episodes of The Wall are available to watch on Peacock.

NBC's The Wall does not air in the UK, though BBC One has its own version of the game.

The Wall host

Chris Hardwick has been the host of The Wall since it premiered on NBC back in 2016.

Hardwick has been a talk show/game show host who has worked most notably on things like Talking Dead (The Walking Dead post-episode program) and @midnight, the original incarnation of the late-night game show that has now become After Midnight on CBS with Taylor Tomlinson. Hardwick won two Emmys for his work on @midnight.

The Wall game play

Contestants of The Wall have the chance to win as much as $12 million each night, and even $3 million on a single question. So how can they do that?

The basic premise of the game is this: a team works together to answer trivia questions. If they get a question correct, a green ball will be dropped down a four-story wall with slots at the bottom with varying money totals. Whatever slot the ball lands in will be added to the team’s winnings total. However, if they get a question wrong, a red ball is dropped and the amount shown where it lands will be removed from their winnings.

The Wall trailer

NBC has not released any promos for new episodes of The Wall at this time.