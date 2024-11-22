The World According To Kaleb: On Tour — release date, trailer, interview and everything we know

The World According To Kaleb: On Tour sees the popular young farmer perform to a packed theatre.

Charismatic young farmer Kaleb Cooper became the breakout star of Jeremy Clarkson’s docuseries Clarkson’s Farm when it began on Prime Video in 2021.

Since landing a job at the star’s Cotswolds’ Diddly Squat Farm and becoming his right-hand man, the straight-talking dad of two has gathered 2.7million Instagram followers, become a best-selling author and toured the UK with his own sell-out show.

Filmed as part of that UK tour, The World According To Kaleb, this one-off special recorded at the Cheltenham Everyman Theatre gives TV viewers a front-row seat in the audience.

Twenty-six-year-old Kaleb says, "I feel so lucky to have gone on a brilliant theatre tour and be the first farmer to be able to say that! I met some amazing people and had such a laugh with everyone who came along."

The World According To Kaleb: On Tour will air on Prime Video from Friday, November 29.

When was The World According to Kaleb: On Tour filmed?

The live show for Prime Video was recorded on April 1, 2024, at Cheltenham's Everyman Theatre to a packed auditorium as part of his 37-date nationwide tour.

Kaleb Cooper performed a sell out tour of his show across the UK. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Interview with Kaleb Cooper

How would you describe your stage show?

Kaleb says, "I’d say it’s an informative, honest and fun chat about farming and what I love doing most. I think I’m probably the first farmer to put farming centre stage like this. It was a great experience and I got to meet lots of farmers although it was a bit of a challenge travelling round the UK because I’m famously known for never venturing far from Chipping Norton!"

What’s the question you get asked most by fans?

"People often want selfies but to be honest it’s usually me doing most of the talking because I can talk for England. I was in Chipping Norton recently in my overalls and I stank of cow dung. This man came over and said, ‘Could I have my picture with you?’ and then asked, ‘You still work on the farm then? I thought you’d be in Hollywood these days!’ That’s not me. I’m happiest being in the middle of a field on a tractor or with cows. Besides, I still haven’t got a passport!"

Kaleb Cooper performing his theatre show. (Image credit: Prime Video)

So you still haven’t travelled afar then?

"No. Despite working with Jeremy, the most well-traveled man in the world, I’ve still never been on a plane, on a train or caught a taxi. I have been in a helicopter but that was for Clarkson’s Farm."

Kaleb with Jeremy Clarkson on his Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds. (Image credit: Amazon Prime)

What’s the best advice you’ve given Jeremy and vice versa?

"I’ve taught him so much about farming, ploughing, drilling, everything really but he’s taught me so much about the TV industry and how the whole filming process works. I really love it now. I’ve got so much better at public speaking and it’s given me a new confidence. I’m always myself though. I can’t read off a script!"

Kaleb outside the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham. (Image credit: Prime Video)

What’s next for you? What’s the dream?

"My dream is to buy my own farm. That’s why I'm going to work extremely hard until I can get there. I would love my children to follow in my footsteps."

The World According To Kaleb: On Tour airs on Prime Video on Friday 29 November, 2024