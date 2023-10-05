Under the Christmas Sky: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Hallmark Channel legend Ryan Paevey returns for an all-new holiday movie premiering during the first official weekend of Countdown to Christmas 2023. Under the Christmas Sky features Paevey ( Fourth Down and Love ) and The Flash's Jessica Parker Kennedy in a story that's written in the stars — literally.

Here's everything we know about Under the Christmas Sky on Hallmark Channel.

Under the Christmas Sky premieres Sunday, October 22, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK fans but as soon as we see one we'll have it for you right here.

Under the Christmas Sky plot

Here’s the official synopsis of Under the Christmas Sky from Hallmark Channel:

"Kat (Kennedy) is an esteemed astrophysicist, who is scheduled for her first trip into space next year until an accident grounds her. While on leave, coming to terms with the reality that her dream of being an astronaut is over, she volunteers at the local planetarium. There, she is paired up with by-the-book David (Paevey) to work on an exhibit opening right before Christmas. Will the stars align to bring these two together at the holidays?"

Under the Christmas Sky cast

Ryan Paevey got his start on General Hospital in 2014, and since then he's starred in over a dozen Hallmark Channel original movies, including fan favorites like A Timeless Christmas and Unleashing Mr. Darcy.

Jessica Parker Kennedy might be best known for her work in The Flash and Black Sails, but she's appeared in numerous other TV shows and movies including Valemont, The Secret Circle and Colony.

Under the Christmas Sky trailer

There's no trailer for Under the Christmas Sky just yet, but as soon as we see it we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Under the Christmas Sky

Under the Christmas Sky is a Hallmark Channel original movie that is part of the Countdown to Christmas Celebration. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on-demand the following day.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.