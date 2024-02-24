Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup final 2024 online

An injury-ravaged Liverpool will attempt to win the League Cup for a record-extending 10th time when they take on an inconsistent Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday, February 25, in the 2024 Carabao Cup final. Don't forget: you can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

It’s been a strange season for Chelsea and manager Mauricio Pochettino as the Blues have struggled to put together a run of victories and find themselves 10th in the EPL table. However, there have been some positives, with the West London club achieving some eye-catching results against the teams at the top end of the table.

But there have also been some dismal displays and they’ve already suffered 10 league defeats, including a 4-1 hammering at Anfield. A lack of a natural goalscorer has been a real concern and they’ll need to take their chances against a Liverpool side with an impressive defensive record.

The Reds are top of the Premier League table and have a genuine belief that they could win four trophies this season. To achieve this, they’ll need a repeat of the 2022 Carabao Cup final when they defeated Chelsea in a thrilling penalty shootout. Caoimhín Kelleher was the hero that day as he scored the winning spot kick and he may well start the final once again as Alisson Becker is struggling with an injury.

Liverpool will also be without Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Dominik Szoboszlai, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez are all doubts. However, Jurgen Klopp still has attacking options with the likes of Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott and Cody Gapko available, while Connor Bradley has earned plenty of plaudits since deputising for Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Read on and we'll show you how to access Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams and watch the Carabao Cup final wherever you are.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be pleased to know that a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream will be available to watch on ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus costs $10.99 a month, or you can save a few bucks in the long run by signing up for an annual plan, which costs $109.99 for the year. ESPN Plus is also available bundled with Hulu and Disney Plus, with plans starting at just $14.99 a month (with ads). The sports-focused streaming service also offers coverage of grand slam tennis, MLB, NHL, Top Rank boxing, PGA Tour golf and cricket.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream on DAZN.

Unfortunately, DAZN has discontinued its free trial offer, but you can still sign up for the service in order to watch all the action from the Carabao Cup. A DAZN subscription costs $19.99 CAD per month, or $199.99 CAD for the year.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams in Australia

If you want to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream from Australia, you'll need access to beIN Sports. This can be added to your TV package, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription costing $14.99 per month or $149 per year.

As well as the Carabao Cup, beIN Sports has the rights to Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL Championship football, Pro14 rugby, and ATP and WTA tennis.

Not in Australia right now?

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams in New Zealand

The Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on beIN Sports — the exclusive rights holder to Carabao Cup soccer in New Zealand. Sky Subscribers can add beIN to their existing package for an additional $31.99 a month.

Not at home in New Zealand right now?

