How to watch Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea: live stream Africa Cup of Nations around the world

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea – the second match of Group A at the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 – is not to be missed. The clash, on Sunday, January 14 will be the first time that we get to see one of the tournament’s big hitters in action.

It is fair to say that Nigeria are the better-known quantity, certainly to viewers outside of Africa. The Super Eagles boast an array of stars based in Europe. These include Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze of AC Milan. That said, they are not on a great run of form and only got draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe in recent World Cup qualifying games. Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi has withdrawn from the squad through injury.

Similarly, Equatorial Guinea are not to be taken lightly. National Thunder have been at AFCON on three previous occasions and made it out of their group each time. Charles Ondo of Championship side Huddersfield could feature in defence. They will though face a stern test in this match against the three-time tournament winners.

Group A also includes the hosts Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau, so it could well be tight. A good start is essential to both these teams if they want to progress to the last 16.

Read on and we will show you how to watch a Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea live stream. Make sure you check our African Cup of Nations 2023 guide to make sure you don't miss any of the AFCON action.

How to watch AFCON 2023 free live streams worldwide

How to watch AFCON 2023 live streams in the UK

Thanks to a late deal, Sky Sports is now showing every match of AFCON 2023. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the action by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch AFCON 2023 live streams in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is set to be the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2023 in the US. beIN Sports is available on a selection of cable providers. To watch the African Cup of Nations without cable, you can watch the action through an OTT cord-cutting service. The cheapest of those is through streaming service Fanatiz. It's a sports streamer that includes beIn Sports in its $9.99 per month Front Row plan. Sling TV is probably the best value around with its broader set of channels for a very reasonable price. You'll need one of its base Orange or Blue plans, costing from $40 a month (50% off your first 30 days) and then get its Sports Extra add-on for just $11 more. Another costlier (but more thorough) option is Fubo. Its standard Pro plan generally costs $74.99 a month for access to more than 180 channels – including beIN. You can test out the service with the Fubo FREE 7-day trial and currently you can get $20 off your first month. Dish TV and YouTube TV also have plans that carry beIN Sports. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch AFCON 2023 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch AFCON 2023 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar. They have a helpful guide on the best VPN services if you'd like a full read.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!