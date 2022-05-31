DC League of Super-Pets: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know so far

DC League of Super-Pets is a brand-new 3-D computer animated feature film from Warner Bros. When Superman and the other members of the Justice League are kidnapped, who will save the superheroes?

The Man of Steel’s faithful canine companion Krypto isn’t going to sit around while his best friend is in trouble, so he goes on his own mission to find Superman with a little help from his new friends.

Here’s everything we know about this fun film that’s perfect for the whole family.

DC League of Super-Pets flies into US and UK theaters on July 29. It arrives at the perfect time in the middle of the summer, at that point when kids need stuff to do and parents are looking for ways to keep kids entertained.

What is the plot of DC League of Super-Pets?

Krypto the Super-Dog hails from the planet Krypton like his best friend Superman. The pair are inseparable; from hanging out to fighting crime, they’re always together. So when Superman is in danger, Krypto wants to stage a rescue mission, but he’ll need some help.

Thankfully, a group of shelter animals inherit incredible superpowers. Ace the dog develops super strength, Merton the turtle becomes a speedster, PB the pig has the ability to grow to any size and Chip, the squirrel, harnesses electric powers. Together, they become a formidable team, but will they be able to work together to save the Justice League?

Though it’s intended for a younger audience, there’s a lot of humor packed into the movie for adults, too. In fact, from the look of the trailer alone, it’s the kind of movie parents will enjoy seeing with their kids, especially if the parents are DC Comics fans.

Who is in the DC League of Super-Pets cast?

Not surprisingly, the DC League of Super-Pets cast is absolutely stacked with A-list talent.

Dwayne Johnson, star of the upcoming DC Entertainment movie Black Adam , voices Krypto and Kevin Hart ( The Secret Life of Pets ) provides the voice of Ace. Rounding out the voice cast of the other Super-Pets are Diego Luna ( Andor ) as Chip, Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black) as Merton, Vanessa Bayer (Trainwreck) as PB and Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) as Lulu.

John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) provides the voice of Superman and Keanu Reeves (The Matrix) is Batman. Marc Maron (Maron) voices Lex Luthor and Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black) is Green Lantern.

Rounding out the cast is Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) and David Pressman (Brockmire).

Always wanted to do a buddy movie with @TheRock . Well, these are the roles we were born to play! (FYI... DJ’s the one with the tongue) @DCSuperPets !! pic.twitter.com/eu6IVJXdd4November 22, 2021 See more

Is there a DC League of Super-Pets trailer?

The trailer for DC League of Super-Pets does a great job of setting up the story without revealing too much about what the movie’s about. It has plenty of gags and laughs; it’s a safe bet that if you enjoy the trailer, you’re going to enjoy the movie.

There’s also a trailer that centers around Batman and Ace’s special connection. They’re used to working alone, but it turns out that they might have more in common than they previously thought. Featuring Danny Elfman’s iconic score to 1989’s Batman, the Batman trailer is pure magic.

Just because they’re super - doesn’t make them heroes. See @DCSuperPets only in theaters July 29. pic.twitter.com/QvIBYhgUcLMay 3, 2022 See more

Is DC League of Super-Hero Pets a franchise?

Generally speaking, if a superhero movie performs well it’s safe to assume that a sequel is possible, especially when it’s geared specifically toward kids. With all of the restructuring going on behind the scenes at DC Entertainment following Discovery’s takeover of WarnerMedia, however, the future is murkier.