Get in on Hulu's Black Friday sale — $12 for a whole a year of entertainment

Hulu has a Black Friday streaming deal this year that's almost too good to believe! For this weekend only, the TV and movie streaming service is offering new and returning customers the chance to sign up for a full year at just $0.99 per month. Returning customers must not have been active subscribers in the past month to be eligible for this offer.

That means you'll get access to Hulu for 12 months at just $11.88, an 85% saving on the standard price ($6.99 per month). This is a great deal — especially when you remember people paying the same or more per month for a cable package.

If you've never had a Hulu subscription, you're in for a treat. Your membership lets you watch thousands of the latest shows like Dexter and Succession the day after they air live on TV, along with popular Hulu originals like The Great, Dopesick and Only Murders in the Building. Tons of movies are on the service too — originals as well as HBO, Starz, Showtime movies — including blockbusters like Deadpool and indie films like Oscar-winner Parasite.

For $12, you're paying less than the price of a movie ticket, for a year's worth of entertainment.

The Black Friday deal starts at midnight, Nov. 25 and ends at 11:59 pm PT, Nov. 29.

A one-month subscription to Hulu's ad-supported plan usually costs $6.99 so this represents a massive 85% saving. After the offer period is up your subscription will renew at the regular price each month. However, you can cancel at any time if you decide to end your membership. Hulu also offers a no-ads plan which costs $12.99 per month, though unfortunately there's no discount on it this Black Friday.

