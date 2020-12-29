Just two days left to save 50% off Hulu for 6 months when you buy an Amazon Fire TV

Just a quick reminder that if you buy a new Amazon Fire TV device by the end of 2020 — that is, 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on Dec. 31 — you can get 50 percent off a basic Hulu subscription for six months.

The deal is good for any number of Amazon Fire TV devices. That includes the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (which is the Fire TV we recommend for most folks), or the Amazon Fire TV Cube (the one with hands-free Alexa built in). You also can get the deal with a Fire TV Stick Lite, or a number of the various bundles with an Amazon Echo Dot.

There are, as you'd expect, all kinds of caveats — the largest of which is that you must be a new or returning subscriber, having let your account lapse for at least the last 12 months. (You'll also need to be in the United States.) You'll also have to use the discount code that'll be emailed to you by February 2021. And then you'll have the basic Hulu plan for $2.99 a month for six months. After that, it'll bounce up to the $5.99 a month that the rest of us are paying.

While you're there, you might as well also check out Hulu With Live TV if you're also in the market for a new live TV option. (And you'll be in good company — Hulu With Live TV is the most popular live streaming service in the United States.)

All in all, not a bad little deal — it's just that you've got precious little time to take advantage. So get to it!

How to get Hulu for 50% off with Amazon Fire TV

Here's how to take advantage of the deal: