Sling TV is 50% off just in time for the 2022 NBA Playoffs

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are upon us and US vieweres can now watch it at a discounted price thanks to a deal Sling TV is providing on their live streaming platform.

If you’re a new Sling TV customer, you will be able to sign up for Sling Orange or Sling Blue at half of the standard price — in other words, get it for 50% off. That means that you’ll be paying just $17.50 instead of the usual $35 a month.

Those who want to combine Sling Orange and Sling Blue can get the usual price of $50 a month reduced to $25, which is much more generous than their previous offer whereby consumers would get $10 off their first month.

It’s easy to activate your 50% off Sling TV offer. Click onto the Sling TV website, select Start Watching Now, choose a package and fill in the required details to complete your registration. Sports fans who want to claim this offer to watch the NBA Playoffs should choose the Sling Orange or combined package — as you'll get ESPN, TNT and ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) with the package. In addition a free preview of NBA TV will be available with Sling TV for a limited time as the channel will be the broadcast home for a select number of first round games.

The NBA Playoffs are just getting started with first round action, so if you’ve been struggling to find a convenient way to stream the games then now is the perfect time to get set up.

The 16 best teams in the Eastern and Western Conference have begun their pursuit of an NBA title. Among the field and Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets; Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors; Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers; Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns, who had the best record in the NBA this season; and Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Sling TV is offering every playoff game on NBA TV in its Orange package, which includes over 40 channels perfect for live streaming not just basketball but any other sport of your choice.

Here is the upcoming schedule of NBA playoff games that you could be watching on Sling TV:

Tuesday, April 19

Game 2: Heat vs Hawks, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT (TNT)

Game 2: Grizzlies vs Timberwolves, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT (NBA TV)

Game 2: Suns vs Pelicans, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT (TNT)

Wednesday, April 20

Game 2: Celtics vs Nets, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT (TNT)

Game 3: Raptors vs 76ers, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT (NBATV)

Game 2: Bucks vs Bulls, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT (TNT)

Thursday, April 21

Game 3: Timberwolves vs Grizzlies, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT (TNT)

Game 3: Jazz vs Mavericks, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT(NBA TV)

Game 3: Nuggets vs Warriors, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT (TNT)

Friday, April 22

Game 3: Hawks vs Heat, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT (ESPN)

Game 3: Bulls vs. Bucks, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT (ABC)

Game 3: Pelicans vs. Suns, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT (ESPN)

Saturday, April 23

Game 4: Raptors vs 76ers, 2 pm ET/11 am PT (TNT)

Game 4: Jazz vs Mavericks, 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT (TNT)

Game 3: Nets vs Celtics, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT (ESPN)

Game 4: Timberwolves vs Grizzlies, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT (ESPN)

Sunday, April 24

Game 4: Bulls vs Bucks, 1 pm ET/10 am PT (ABC)

Game 4: Nuggets vs Warriors, 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT (ABC)

Game 4: Hawks vs Heat, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT (TNT)

Game 4: Pelicans vs Suns, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT(TNT)