Coronation Street spoilers: Nina Lucas hits self-destruct!

Poor Nina Lucas hits the bottle to block out the pain

In tonight's hour-long episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings) Billy and Roy ask Nina Lucas to speak to Summer, who’s struggling sleeping and eating, but Nina snaps at her, pointing out the extent of her own loss.

Summer feels awful and later Nina Lucas calls in the corner shop and whilst Dev’s distracted, steals a bottle of vodka.

Attempting to put things right with Summer, Nina suggests they all have a drink. Clearly drunk, Nina cuts herself but refusing help she heads out leaving Summer and Asha worried.

In the ginnel, in a bid to blot out her grief, she knocks back the whole bottle.

Fiz is furious to find Tyrone has been out spending money clubbing with Alina again using the money from their bank account!

When she reveals she intends to apply for a parental consent order for Ruby, Tyrone is stunned and vows to fight her all the way. Back from a breakdown call, Craig approaches Tyrone and, smelling alcohol on him, orders him to take a breathalyser test. What will the result be?

An incensed Tyrone confronts Fiz, accusing her of trying to have him arrested in a bid to bolster her chances of custody.

When Evelyn warns Fiz that there are no winners in a custody battle will she decide to back down?

Daisy attempts to see off potential buyers at the Rovers, insisting to Jenny that they need to raise the cash themselves to buy the pub.

Chesney and a nervous Gemma log on for their first sign language lesson.

Will Jenny agree to Daisy's scheme to buy the pub?

Aadi and Asha are horrified to realise Dev and Bernie are having some sort of relationship.

Mary tears a strip off Bernie for taking advantage of Dev, but when she overhears Dev laughing with Steve, making out he only copped off with Bernie because he was drunk, Mary’s left troubled.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings.