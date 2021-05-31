Doctors spoilers: Will Al Haskey cause a DISASTER for Bear Sylvester?

Bear Sylvester has an important meeting on today's episode of Doctors. But is Al about to accidentally turn the meeting into a disaster?

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) has an important but boring business meeting on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

He needs to present facts and figures in an audit meeting with accountant, Martin Whiteleg (Steve Giles).

Unfortunately, Bear is paired with colleague Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) for the meeting.

Al would clearly rather be anywhere else than a boring audit meeting.

So he tries to liven things up with some childish jokes.

Let's hope Mr Whiteleg has a sense of humour.

Or else this meeting could be a DISASTER!

Meanwhile, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is trying to get things back on track.

Sid has an idea for ambitious ardio screening programme that would detect heart faults in young men and prevent early death.

Some of the staff are impressed with his ideas.

However, how much will the programme cost?

Sid will need to pitch his plans to surgery partners Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) to get funding.

Can Sid come-up with a presentation to impress the partners?

Zara tries to help a stressed-out mum handle her troublesome teenage daughter on Doctors

Elsewhere, Zara meets stressed-out mum, Joanna Jacobs (Jo Richards).

Joanna hurt her hand at work and is on edge because her teenage daughter Ruby (Ruby Richards) is being a nuisance.

Joanna returns to her gardening job.

But she's stuck with stroppy Ruby who starts to kick off.

Both Zara and Joanna's boss, Davey Willows (William Hayes) are shocked when they witness a violent clash between the pair...

Zara begins to wonder what's going on with Joanna and Ruby's relationship.

Has Ruby lashed-out at her mum on previous occasions?

Doctors continues this Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One