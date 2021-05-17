Doctors spoilers: Will Luca McIntyre find missing Jonno Parker?

Luca McIntyre is on a mission to find missing Jonno on today's episode of Doctors. But will the nurse be able to handle what he finds?

Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) starts searching for missing Jonno Parker (Tommy Sim'aan) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Luca doesn't really want to get mixed-up with Jonno again.

After all, Jonno still blames nurse Luca over the death of his brother Billy.

However, the last time Luca saw Jonno he had become addicted to strong painkillers.

Now Jonno's family is desperate for help in finding him.

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) warns Luca about getting personally involved.

But when he gets a panicked phone call from a friend of Jonno's, Luca is left with no choice but to track him down.

Will Luca be able to handle what he finds?

Ed needs Al's advice about life and love on Doctors!

Meanwhile, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) hears from an old friend, Ed Benson (Delroy Brown).

Ed needs Al's technical know-how to sort out the WiFi problems at the local community centre.

But it looks like Ed might also need Al's help sorting out his love life!

Ed is rather taken by new gardener, Liv Keane (Elinor Lawless).

Al reckons Ed should ask Liv out on a date.

Will Al discover why teenager Owen is hiding out on Doctors?

But there's BIG drama when Liv's teenage son, Owen (Damien James) goes missing!

Al goes in search of Owen and tries to get to the bottom of why the teenager decided to go "missing".

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One