Doctors spoilers: WHO does Sid Vere get flirty with?

Hmm, could there be a new romance in store for Sid Vere on Doctors? On the day of the treasure hunt things take a FLIRTY turn for Sid!

Could something be brewing between Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and Harriet Shelton (Carley Stenson) on today's episode of Doctors?

It's the day of the FINAL charity challenge.

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) has been put in charge of running the treasure hunt.

Harriet wants to join in but hasn't got a partner.

So the policewoman teams-up with Sid for the day.

Zara and Daniel are determined to WIN on today's episode of Doctors!

As the challenge begins, Zara Carmichael's (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) competitive side comes out.

Much to her partner Daniel Granger's (Matthew Chambers) alarm, Zara is ready to do whatever it takes to WIN!

But this may be easier said than done when Daniel and Zara find themselves perplexed by some of the challenges.

Are Daniel and Zara in over their heads?

Or is someone at the Mill having a laugh at the couple's expense?

Meanwhile, Sid and Harriet get to know each other better as they complete the challenges.

As the day goes on, there are flirty developments between Sid and Harriet!

Can Bear help a patient in need on Doctors?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) misses the treasure hunt to try and help a patient in need.

Bella Bentley (Alice Henley) is gutted when she discovers she and her husband Mark have been refused funding treatment.

Mark has a brain tumour.

The couple need £20,000 to pay for what could be lifesaving medical treatment.

But things take a curious turn when Bella reveals her ex-boyfriend Stuart Mangold (Simon Tcherniak) is the chairman of the funding panel.

Can Bear convince Stuart to change his mind and help out Bella and Mark?

Doctors continues this Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One