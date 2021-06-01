Emmerdale spoilers! Tracy Metcalfe is struggling but will she allow herself to admit it?

Will Tracy Metcalfe open up to Dr Liam or carry on keeping her burdens a secret?

New mum Tracy Metcalfe isn't coping… but will she tell the doctor in the first of Thursday's episodes of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm? (See our TV Guide for full listings.)

It's one thing after another for Tracy who's struggling post-birth.

She's delighted to be a mum to baby Frankie but she's troubled inside and can't bring herself to confide in partner Nate (Jurell Carter).

New dad Nate is trying to support Tracy Metcalfe who won't open up about what's really going on

Feeding becomes a nightmare for Tracy (Amy Walsh) this week. Nate tries to support Tracy but the new mum isn't listening as she's lost in a world of paranoia and worry over her baby.

When Dr Liam (Jonny McPherson) pays a visit will he notice the signs? Will Tracy allow herself to confide her worries in a professional?

With Jimmy (Nick Miles) having told Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) he's moving out of their marital home he makes another bombshell decision without her consent.

How will Nicola react when she learns Jimmy's agreed to Juliette's (Amelia Curtis) suggestion of shared custody of Carl?

At Home Farm, Gabby (Rosie Bentham) is adamant that little Millie Tate's dog is on borrowed time since it went to the loo on her bag.

Outside, Andrea (Anna Nightingale) ties up Millie's dog in the shade while she deals with her daughter.

Andrea is taking care of Mille's dog Princess – but who is about to abuse the pup?

However, while the mum is distracted, someone unties the dog and lures it into Andrea's car, slamming the door shut!

As the sun beats down on the vehicle, the dog is desperate to get out… Who would do such a thing? And will Princess survive the awful ordeal?

Elsewhere Ben worries about Aaron's (Danny Miller) state of mind over Liv's (Isobel Steele) continuing disappearance.

Aaron is going out of his mind with worry over his sister Liv's disappearance and Ben is concerned for him

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.