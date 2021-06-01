Emmerdale spoilers! Who calls a relieved Vinny Dingle on the phone?
Vinny Dingle gets the phone call he's been waiting for…
The wait is over for Vinny Dingle in Friday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Vinny Dingle has had a terrible time of it since his dad Paul (Reece Dinsdale) recently died.
He's had to deal with demons his abusive father left behind, and the fall out of his mother-figure Mandy's (Lisa Riley) happy family fantasy coming to a very ugly end.
He's fallen out with Liv (Isobel Steele) who feels she's to blame for Paul's death and has disappeared in a boozy haze.
And he's had the Dingles on his back for his treatment of tortured Liv.
When Vinny's phone rings, he's relieved to hear a very familiar voice on the line… Who's on the end of his phone? Are happier days ahead?
Elsewhere, Meena (Paige Sandhu) opens up to Diane (Elizabeth Estensen) about her past which she's barely spoken of before.
Will her conversation go some way to explain her bad behaviour?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.
